Nancy Pelosi rejects Johnson and Truss' claims that the world was safer under Trump





Speaking on the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, the Democrat said she was unaware that former British prime ministers had made the comments, but suggested the Republicans' mandate had instead improved security for those who don't. dislike people of color, LGBTQ people, and women. In February, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson told The Sun newspaper: “Looking back on Trump's last term in office, there is no doubt that the world felt safer, calmer and more stable. Liz Truss echoed this statement in an interview with the BBC Newscast in April, in which she said she hoped Mr Trump would win the presidential election in November. Ms Truss told the BBC: I agree that under Donald Trump, when he was president of the United States, the world was safer. I think our opponents feared the Trump presidency more than the presence of Democrats in power. Nancy Pelosi (left) was interviewed on the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA) When asked for her opinion on these comments on Sunday's BBC with Laura Kuenssberg, Ms. Pelosi responded: I don't know what they're talking about and it might be in their interest to talk about it. I didn't know they said that and I'm sorry they did, because it's safer for what? Safer for billionaires to not have to pay taxes, for people who don't like people of color, LGBTQ and women? Safer for what? Safer for white men, safer for white people. Why was it safer? Earlier in the interview, Ms Pelosi defended US President Joe Biden against criticism that focuses on his age and frailty. Asked by Ms. Kuenssberg for her thoughts on those who worry about the visible fragility, gaffes and age of the president, the former speaker said: I see things differently, I see a president who has a big vision and strong America. I see a president who knows because he has been there, has experienced, has acquired the wisdom of his age and his time, and he knows what will work and he knows how to do it because he has been a legislator since a long time. In the same interview, Ms. Pelosi said polls showing Donald Trump leading against President Biden on inflation, job creation and immigration could be flawed. The former president said: In the last election, the polls were wrong and they said we were going to lose 30 or 40 seats in the congressional elections. We lost five in New York and we're going to win them back. Joe Biden will win, his numbers improve if the polls mean that much.

