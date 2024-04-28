Congress should be rejected for its perverse sense of vote bank politics, says PM Modi

On April 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district, where he sought votes for party candidates Vishveshwara Hegde from Uttara Kannada and Prahlad Joshi from Dharwad .

He asked the people to reject the Congress which had a perverse sense of vote bank politics.

In Karnataka, the Congress government's maladministration not only leads to increased crime rates but also encourages criminal elements. Law and order have completely collapsed.

Neha, a young girl, was killed on her college campus in Hubballi. What made the accused do this? This is because they know they will be saved by those who are greedy for vote bank politics. Will you forgive these parties who indulge in vote bank politics?, he said.

The Congress is destroying Karnataka by supporting an anti-social and anti-national mentality. Can you trust the Congress to protect your daughters after what happened in Hubli-Dharwad? The whole country is worried, he says.

Before 2014, newspapers ran headlines about bombings. Now they have all stopped. But when the Congress came to power, a bomb exploded in Bangalore. The unfortunate thing is that some Congress leaders suspected it was a gas cylinder explosion. Have they lost their minds? The real accused were found only when the NIA intervened, he said.

He claimed that the Congress was seeking support from banned organizations like PFI to win the Wayanad seat. Joining anti-national forces like the PFI is the record of the Congress, while our record is to ban the organization and arrest its leaders, he said.

He said the Congress not only tried to disrupt the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple but also insulted it once it was built.

Our ancestors had been fighting for the temple for 500 years. Thousands of people sacrificed their lives. The decision to build it should have been taken immediately after independence. But that wasn't the case. It takes a person with a chest measurement of 56 inches to build the temple, he said.

What's more, Congressional leaders continued to fight the temple for decades. They used several tricks to stop him. They even argued in court in 2019 that the case should be dropped because it would likely benefit Modi. Of course, it was built with the blessing of the people who voted for us and donated to the temple.

Even if you all are proud of the temple, the Congress is not. The temple trustees showed magnanimity in inviting the Congress leaders. But congressional leaders rejected it. Do you think such people should be rejected or not?, he asked the crowd.

He said Iqbal Ansari, whose family had been petitioners in the Ayodhya case for three generations, had accepted the Supreme Court judgment. When the temple trustees invited the Ansari family to the temple dedication, they came and stayed until the end. They also gave a wooden replica of the temple to their shooter, who happened to be Hindu. Being a Muslim while Iqbal Ansari can do it, why can't Congress leaders do it?, he said.

He urged people to vote in large numbers. He repeatedly asked them to increase the poll percentage by asking everyone in their constituency to vote. You may be celebrating weddings or other ceremonies or enjoying a vacation on Election Day. But you should vote, he said.

He said India had witnessed unprecedented development in the last decade and was respected across the world, including the United States and Europe. He asked the crowd who was responsible for all this growth and the crowd responded by chanting Modi, Modi, Modi. Your answer is completely wrong, he said. No one can claim the credit except you. All this was possible thanks to your vote. You have blessed us twice and you should bless us once more, he said.

Mr. Modi claimed that the Congress was trying to raid every house to analyze people's wealth, vehicles, land and jewelry. Once this is done, if he deems it to be an excess, then it will be seized and distributed among his preferred vote bank. Will you let someone take away your gold, assets, stree dhana or Mangal Sutra?, he asked.

He also claimed that Rahul Gandhi was considering levying inheritance tax. It's because his Guru in the USA gave him the idea. This goes completely against the Indian philosophy of living frugally, saving for a house or land and leaving it to your children. Do you allow the Congress government to levy a 55 percent tax on your inheritance? he said.

Mr. Modi said the BJP NDA government had not only focused on the development of the entire country but had also sincerely worked to fulfill local aspirations. We worked to provide housing to the poor, water supply and electricity in Uttara Kannada district. A new port is being built for the benefit of my brother fishermen. We were able to get a GI tag for Sirsi areca. The BJP thus protected the identity of the farmers here. This benefits farmers. We have created a special ministry for fisheries. The entire region has benefited from our programs. Dharwad has a new IIT and a big railway station. Our motto is development as well. inheritance too (development and heritage).

He said farmers, especially those in Karnataka, were benefiting from the increased global demand for millets. Mr. Modi claimed that the US president had organized in his honor a banquet of an unprecedented scale for a former Indian prime minister. At this banquet, there were dishes made from millet. Won't our farmers feel proud when their crops from Uttara Kannada reach the White House?, he said. When I told the UN that millet was a superfood and an eco-friendly crop, they celebrated the International Year of Millet. That boosted sales, he said.

Leaders like Mr. Hegde, Mr. Joshi, MPs, party office bearers and others were present on the stage.

However, MP Anant Kumar Hegde and MP Shivaram Hebbar were not present.