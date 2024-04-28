Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: India is unstoppable under 'visionary' PM Modi, says Rajnath Singh





THE TIMES OF INDIA | April 28, 2024 at 7:11:49 PM IST Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Live Updates: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that with a visionary leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is unstoppable on the path to becoming the third largest economy. The minister, who is in Ahmedabad to campaign for BJP candidates, highlighted the party's achievements and criticized the performance of the Congress party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in North Karnataka's Belagavi region. Prime Minister Modi will address public rallies in three other regions to strengthen the BJP's state unit's efforts to consolidate votes in North Karnataka region. Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar and other dignitaries welcomed the Prime Minister, who arrived in Kundanagari Belgaum on Saturday evening for the Lok Sabha election campaign. Voting took place in 14 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka on Friday. The voters who will go to the polls on May 7 are Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga and Uttara Kannada. The BJP has always performed brilliantly in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. It is the only southern state where the BJP's hold is strong. In the 2019 elections, the party unilaterally won 25 of the state's 28 seats. The Congress won one seat. In such a situation, when the BJP is once again facing the challenge of repeating its performance like in the last elections, the Congress is trying to salvage its existence. Stay here with TOI for more updates:Read less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/lok-sabha-election-2024-live-updates-pm-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-bjp-congress-india-general-elections-2024/liveblog/109654369.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos