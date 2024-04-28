Billions in US investment goes to Chinese companies linked to CCP military and human rights abuses

Billions of dollars of investment flow from US financial markets to Chinese companies who have been blacklisted by the US government due to their ties to the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) military modernization and human rights abuses, according to a new report.

The Bipartisan House Select Committee on US-CCP Strategic Competition published a report detailing how asset managers and index providers facilitated the investment of more than $6.5 billion in 63 People's Republic of China (PRC) companies that were blacklisted or reported by the American government.

“These companies are developing advanced fighter jets and nuclear weapons for People's Liberation Army (PLA) and create technology used to carry out the ongoing genocide against the Uyghur people,” the committee wrote. “What may surprise many Americans is that the activity of U.S. financial institutions described below is not illegal. It is time for Congress to act. »

“Through the products of our own financial sector, Americans' hard-earned savings and retirement dollars support a foreign adversary's military modernization and the development of tools used by the CCP to violate human rights. man Many investors have no idea,” the report said. a bipartisan panel warned.

According to current law, US government agencies maintain a variety of blacklists and warning lists that serve a variety of purposes, from prohibiting exports to covered foreign companies and blocking imports due to links to the use of forced labor, to restricting equipment purchases that pose a risk to national security and more.

Most of these lists do not prevent U.S. asset managers or investors from investing in listed companies. A list that restrict American investments in listed companies, the Treasury Department's NS-CMIC list blocks investments only in listed companies but excludes subsidiaries of those companies, thereby allowing them to receive U.S. capital.

Index providers like MSCI, the world's largest index provider, have created indexes used by fund managers and other investors who seek to reflect Financial markets like those of China. In this process, they have the flexibility to exclude companies at their discretion, but can choose to include the broadest possible selection of companies in a given market or rely on the benchmark index most broadly. used.

These indices are then used by asset managers like BlackRock, Vanguard and others to create investment products like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or mutual funds focused on this index.

For example, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager , offers the iShares MSCI China ETF (ticker MCHI), which mirrors the MSCI China Index which covers approximately 85% of Chinese stocks. The committee found that the ETF had assets under management (AUM) of approximately $7.6 billion, of which approximately 3.01%, or $230 million, is held by Chinese companies reported by government agencies American.

BlackRock's iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (ticker IEMG), which mirrors an MSCI index benchmarked to a number of emerging markets around the world, including China, had approximately $70.9 billion in assets under management, of which 0.78%, or $556 million, was blacklisted or blacklisted. Chinese companies have been given a red flag, according to the committee's analysis.

Of the $6.5 billion the committee found invested in Chinese companies on U.S. agencies' alert lists, nearly 59 percent was invested through asset managers Vanguard and BlackRock, which each accounted for about $1.9 billion of the total.

“Existing regulations prohibiting investments in certain Chinese companies due to national security risks or human rights violations are insufficient,” the commission wrote. “Congress must act to restrict U.S. investments in entities linked, directly or indirectly, to the PLA, critical technology sectors or forced labor and genocide “.

The committee recommended three policies that Congress should act on to address shortcomings in U.S. restrictions on investments in certain Chinese companies, including:

Restrict investments in U.S. government blacklisted companies, including subsidiaries, affiliates, parent companies, and holding companies, including by delisting PRC companies covered by human rights sanctions men or involved in forced labor of Uyghurs.

Require U.S. public companies to disclose the principal risks of investing in PRC securities, including differences in shareholder rights.

Ensure that the U.S. financial system is resilient in the face of Chinese market uncertainty by providing greater information to investors about the risks associated with the Chinese market.

“In the absence of such action, the billions of dollars saved by the Americans will continue to fund human rights violations and the PRC military, including the genocide of the Uyghurs,” said the committee.

“The committee and its report confirm that BlackRock complies with applicable U.S. laws, that this issue reflects the entire asset management industry, and that Congress and the Administration must work together to create clear rules of conduct for U.S. investors,” BlackRock told FOX Business in a statement. statement. “Despite fully cooperating with the Committee for more than eight months, its report contains misleading assertions about index funds, including that they 'pass billions of dollars' to these entities.”

“We are pleased that the committee recognizes that the MSCI indices comply with U.S. laws and regulations,” MSCI told FOX Business in a statement. “An index is simply a mathematical calculation of market performance. An index does not and cannot channel investments, and MSCI does not manage or recommend investments in any country or company.”

“If Congress or other government agencies extend restrictions on investments in China as the Committee recommends, MSCI will evaluate applicable changes to our indices consistent with our methodologies,” MSCI added.

“Vanguard maintains robust policies and procedures to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including the stringent sanctions laws maintained by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury,” said Vanguard to FOX Business in a statement. “We are prepared to comply with any new regulations or compliance measures set by policymakers.”

“Vanguard invests on behalf of 50 million individual investors and retirement savers, offering a wide range of investment options that can help investors achieve different goals and objectives, including a range of funds for invest internationally. Our clients' investments in China are limited and primarily through U.S.-based passive index products designed to provide exposure to many diverse and developing economies around the world,” the company added.