Conflicting voices show that all is not well in the PTI





ISLAMABAD:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appeared to be in internal disarray on Saturday as mixed and contradictory signals emerged regarding its alleged discussions with the army chief and top spy. stakeholders, the official party line dismisses these notions as mere speculation.

The buzz around the talks gained momentum after PTI chief Shehryar Afridi said the incarcerated Imran Khan wanted to involve all stakeholders for a better future but, admitted in the same breath, he did not has not yet received a response.

Afridi reportedly said the PTI would prefer to hold talks with the army chief and DG ISI rather than what he called “discarded leaders”, insinuating that the ruling parties were “backed by the establishment “.

Another party leader, Shibli Faraz, echoed his statements, saying Imran Khan had given the go-ahead for talks with the establishment and political parties. Faraz stressed the need to establish the parameters of these talks before convening meetings.

In line with promoting dialogue with stakeholders, reports said Faraz recognized the reality of both the PTI and the establishment. These statements by Afridi and Faraz came soon after a statement by PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who extended an invitation to the PTI for talks just a day ago.

However, as the statements began to gain traction, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan refuted all these claims with such intensity and annoyance that they appeared to be just a storm in a storm. Cup of tea.

“What should I say when a statement has nothing to do with reality,” the PTI secretary told The Express Tribune, adding that “I don’t have time to comment on such speculative things.”

Hasan expressed his frustration by calling the party leaders' statements “ridiculous things” and made it clear that he did not want to waste time on them. He then suggested that media outlets check their sources before engaging in such matters.

When reminded that PTI leaders were openly expressing their views, Hasan said that “neither the party has issued any such statement nor has any intention to do so as no such development 'takes place'.

Ever since Imran was sent to jail, PTI leaders have been busy issuing various statements on a particular issue and often it has been seen that different party leaders take different stands on an issue before it is completely decimated by the party's official statement.

Recently, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat blamed Saudi Arabia as well as the United States for the alleged regime change operation through which the PTI claims to have been ousted in April 2022. However, soon the party as well that Imran have refuted the same.

Nonetheless, efforts to involve political parties and powerful stakeholders in talks with the PTI and Imran have been going on for some time now, from different sides. Recently, during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's one-day visit to Karachi, business tycoon Arif Habib suggested that the prime minister should “shake two more hands” – one with neighboring India and another with the founder incarcerated PTI – to promote stability within the nation.

Before Habib, in an ice-breaking development, PTI's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz and asked him to engage politically with the founder of his party, saying such engagement would lead to a political solution.

Meanwhile, experts say real reconciliation requires the government to create an enabling environment to engage Imran, who has been incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala Prison on a host of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism, to bring peace political stability and achieve economic stability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2464302/conflicting-voices-show-all-is-not-well-in-pti The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos