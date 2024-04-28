Prabowo reveals Jokowi's important role in preparations for 2024 presidential election







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, revealed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) played an important role in his victory in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres).According to Prabowo, his experience of being defeated twice by President Jokowi in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections made him decide to study with Gibran Rakabuming Raka's father. Prabowo admitted that Jokowi had been very thorough while “preparing” for the 2024 presidential election. In his statement, the Minister of Defense (Menhan) even repeatedly praised Jokowi's thoroughness. “I have to say here how well Pak Joko Widodo prepared me. Brothers and sisters, he is someone who I can say is very thorough,” Prabowo said, as quoted by Détik NewsSunday (28/4/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “He’s very thorough, maybe that’s why I lost to him twice,” he continued. The 72-year-old president-elect said if you lose twice, there's no harm in someone learning from the one who won. Prabowo also said that he felt that he was being seriously prepared by President Jokowi to run as the next president of Indonesia after his studies. “I'm not losing my mind either. If we lose twice, it's better to learn from the one who won, but even now he is attentive and I feel that I am really prepared,” Prabowo said. Previously, Prabowo attended the Halalbihalal organized by the Executive Council of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU). Prabowo admitted that he was formulating and spending questions while waiting for the inauguration of the president and vice president on October 20, 2024. “As we wait for the final mandate to be handed over on October 20, we are taking this time to truly prepare,” Prabowo said. “We are studying the problem, we are meeting with experts, we are discussing with all the elements to formulate measures so that the next date for handing over the mandate in October is not a void, that there is no time lost,” he continued. . [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article By adding debt, Jokowi increases Prabowo's budget in 2024! (hsy/hsy)



