Foreign Minister attends Riyadh meeting on Gaza ceasefire





RIYADH Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan joined several counterparts in Riyadh for a crucial meeting aimed at advancing efforts for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave. The April 28 meeting brought together officials from a group formed jointly by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League. The discussions focused on formulating unified strategies to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state and exploring diplomatic avenues to exert pressure on Israel and its supporters, according to local media. The formation of the coalition dubbed the “contact group” stems from a joint summit held in Saudi Arabia last November, during which members pledged to intervene in the conflict and foster lasting peace in the region. In recent months, the group has engaged in dialogues with key stakeholders, including the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, to gain support for its objectives. Lessons learned from today's meeting are expected to influence the decisions to be taken at the next OIC summit scheduled in Banjul on May 4. Alongside his participation in the Riyadh meeting, Fidan was expected to hold bilateral discussions with his counterparts from Jordan, Norway, Yemen and with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The timing of the group's meeting coincides with a special session of the World Economic Forum in the Saudi capital, highlighting the urgency of resolving tensions in the Middle East. High-level participants, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Palestinian leaders, were expected to address the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas at the summit. The day before, Fidan had initiated discussions with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis in London. The meeting was part of preparations for Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' upcoming visit to Ankara, according to Turkish officials. The upcoming visit, reportedly scheduled for May 13, follows a historic meeting held last December, during which President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Mitsotakis expressed their mutual commitment to turning a “new page” in diplomatic relations . The five-hour discussion, which took place during the first meeting of the high cooperation council between the two neighbors in seven years, marked a potential turning point in their historically tense relations.

