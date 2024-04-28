Aamir Khan Produces Imran Khan's Comeback Film: Exciting Details Revealed





Imran Khan set to make a comeback in Aamir Khan-produced film: report

Did Imran Khan listen to our call of “Laut aao Imran”? Collectively, we urged the actor to come back to Bollywood and give us memorable characters again. Reportedly, Imran Khan is gearing up to make his comeback to Bollywood after a gap of nine years.

Imran will make his comeback with Happy Patel

If reports are to be believed, Imran is embarking on the next chapter of his career alongside his maternal uncle, Aamir Khan. According to PeepingMoon, Imran has finally finalized his comeback plan, almost eight months after he hinted at the possibility of returning to acting last year. He will star in and portray Happy Patel in a quirky comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a laugh riot and takes place in a familiar but uniquely fresh world, reminiscent of Imran's previous works. The shooting has already started in Goa.”

The report further adds that comedian and star actor Vir Das, known for his 2011 black comedy Delhi Belly, is making his directorial debut with Imran Khan's upcoming film. After 17 years of acting career, Vir moved to the director's chair, after directing a yet-to-be-released web series. Famous actress Mona Singh will play an important role in the film, while details about the female lead are still under wraps.

Learn more about Happy Patel

Imran Khan would make his comeback on screen with a new character named Happy Patel. This comes after the cancellation of his previous web series project. He was supposed to play a spy, but that project was delayed.

The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. This gives Imran a chance to revive his career with a fun and interesting story. This film is different from his previous role as a spy, which is what Imran wanted.

Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti, alongside Kangana Ranaut. It's been nine years since he was seen in a film. He mentioned going through a tough time in 2016 after Katti Batti didn't do well at the box office.

