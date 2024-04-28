Global Times: Xi's letter strengthens decades-long friendship with Mascatine residents, boosts China-US youth exchanges

BEIJING, April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — “I am extremely grateful that President Xi took the time to write to us. It was very touching that he was able to hear about the incredible moments of our trip,” Seinna Stonking, a freshman at Muscatine High School in the central US state of Iowa, said at the Global Times.

This spring, Stoneking felt inspired and successful. She and more than 20 other students at her school received a special gift: a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping after the end of their visit to China, which they considered a “life-changing” trip that opened his eyes. .

On February 24, during the Chinese Lantern Festival in the Year of the Dragon, Xi responded to a letter from Muscatine High School students who visited China in late January and sent them New Year cards in return. Year.

In the letter, the Chinese president encourages Muscatine High School students to return to China and encourages more American young people to come to China for exchange and study, where they can gain first-hand experience of the real China in a way multidimensional and comprehensive. , foster true friendship with Chinese youth and learn from each other so that they can jointly contribute to a stronger friendship between the people of the two countries.

Over the years, Xi has always championed people-to-people exchanges with the United States. He wrote letters to Americans, emphasizing that the hope of China-US relations lies in the people, their foundation lies in grassroots ties, their future depends on youth, and their vitality comes from subnational exchanges.

Along with the fervent hopes of the Chinese people, a growing number of young Americans are immersing themselves in China's vibrant landscape. They not only visit the country but also secure this chance to embrace the rich culture of the country and feel a deep connection between the two countries.

'Dear GrandpaXi'

In an interview with the Global Times, Muscatine High School students did not hesitate to express their gratitude to President Xi.

“In my letter and that of my classmates to President Xi, we wanted to emphasize how eye-opening this trip was. To add to that, how grateful we were to be able to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” says Stoking.

With Xi's support, several Muscatine High School students made an exchange visit to Beijing, Shanghai and Hebei province, among other locations in China, from January 24 to 30, becoming the first group of U.S. students to visit China as part of a program announced by Xi at the welcome dinner. by Friendly Organizations in the US, in San Francisco during its visit to the country in November 2023. The program aimed to invite 50,000 young Americans over the next five years to China for exchanges and studies.

One of the gifts they gave Xi upon their arrival in Beijing was a Muscatine High School flag with the words “Grandpa Xi, here we come” written in Chinese.

Behind the phrase “We are here” is the excitement that most students feel when they come to China for the first time, where they climb the Great Wall, visit the Forbidden City and experience traditional Chinese culture like the writing Chinese calligraphy and weaving Chinese knots.

“It was a new experience for me; it changed my life and I loved the Great Wall and Shanghai. I had a great time meeting all the teachers and students,” LeoRegennitter, a second-year student at the school, told the Global Times.

“The most memorable experience for me will always be the opportunity I had to connect with many of the students I met. All of the students and faculty were incredibly kind and hardworking. The many places where I went like the Great Wall or the Shanghai Tower took my breath away and I looked so beautiful,” Stonking recalled.

On January 28, before our visit to China ended, the children discussed what gifts they could give to President Xi, to express their gratitude for inviting them to visit China and share with him the joy of their visit, Heidi Kuo, Chinese language teacher. at Muscatine High School, told the Global Times.

Then, a letter featuring beautifully written Chinese characters to “Dear Grandpa Xi” was born.

“Many students poured their hearts into their letters, sketching the impressive highlights of their trip to China. From the majestic Great Wall to a stuffed panda, each illustration breathed life into their experiences. There were also vivid strokes of a hand-painted design. Chinese dragon in the letter which truly reflects their belief in its symbolic representation of China,” shared Kuo.

“China is really huge, just like the United States. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to come to China,” said the letter signed by more than 20 students, with hearts drawn next to their signatures.

A “revealing” trip

According to the Muscatine Journal, on February 28, during their monthly work session, the Muscatine school board had the opportunity to hear directly from some of the students and chaperones who visited China for a week, where Regennitter and Stoneking had the opportunity to talk about some of their experiences.

Regennitter shared the wonderful experiences the group had at the Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School, which is Muscatine's sister school, where they played table tennis and learned how to tie Chinese knots. The group also had the opportunity to celebrate Chinese New Year at Zhang Yuan Garden, where they were joined by American students.

“I have told so many people in my life that it was an incredible experience that I will never forget. If a student was thinking about going and wasn't sure, I would ask them to do it and they wouldn’t regret it,” Stoneking said. the Global Times. “It's a completely different experience to see China in person,” she said.

While also citing the Chinese expression “seeing is believing” in his response letter, Xi said the warm and friendly American people he met during his first visit to the United States in 1985 left him an indelible impression.

The same touching experience occurred three decades later, among a group of high school students.

American students who come to China find that Chinese and American students have formed deep friendships and are eager to communicate and learn from each other.

“From my experience, the people of the United States and China are more similar than different and we can learn a lot from each other,” Stonking said.

Stonking said she thought the trip to China was “so empowering” and encouraged her to learn more about Chinese language and culture. “If I have the opportunity, I would love to go to college in China and hope to become a fluent speaker (of Chinese) one day.”

Friendship continues to blossom



Muscatine is honored to have sent the first group of students to the youth exchange program. Encouraging interactions between young people from the two countries is a continuation of nearly 40 years of friendship between Xi and the people of Mascatine, American entrepreneur Gary Dvorchak told the Global Times.

In the spring of 1985, Xi, then head of Zhengding County in northern China's Hebei Province, took his first steps on American soil.

From then on, Xi will never forget his American friends and believes that it is citizens who hold the key to state-to-state relations.

During his trip to the United States in November 2023, Xi recalled the history of this friendship with his old friends, mentioning that the house number during his stay was No. 2911 Bonnie Drive.

Today, 2911 Bonnie Drive, just two miles from Muscatine High School, has a name more familiar among locals: the China-American Friendship House.

Dvorchak, owner of the house and son of Eleanor and Thomas Dvorchak, the family that hosted Xi during his visit to Mascatine in 1985, said President Xi's warm response to the students shows the importance he sees in the fact that young people from both countries get to know each other personally and better understand the values ​​we share as human beings.

Dvorchak believes that the 50,000 youth exchange program and the China-US Friendship House attracting more attention show that people-to-people exchanges are signs of positive dynamics.

“I have great hope that the level of interaction will increase, producing closer ties between the people of our two great countries. This effort is essential to improve relations between our countries,” he said.

Kuo, who is in his seventh year of teaching Chinese at Muscatine High School, has witnessed a remarkable change in students' interest in China and its rich culture. Once unknown, more and more students are now enthusiastically embracing China's charm.

Interestingly, the school is preparing to send more students on a trip to China next April.

“After returning from our trip and watching the videos we filmed, many students expressed a strong desire to visit China,” Kuo said.

Some Chinese schools have also expressed interest in fostering a sister school relationship with Muscatine High School. “We look forward to seeing students from both countries build even stronger bonds of friendship,” she said.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202403/1308868.shtml

Show original content:^ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-times-xis-letter-strengthens-decades-long-friendship-with-muscatine-residents-boosts-china-us-youth-exchanges-302129382.html

SOURCE World Times