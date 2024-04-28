Cipher judge takes 20-day leave – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Justice Abual Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain, who convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case, has been granted 20 days' leave, according to an official notification.

In related news, the federal government has appointed another judge to the Special Court (Official Secrets Act), established to prosecute the former prime minister and foreign minister in the encryption case.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the charge of special courts has been handed over to Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra.

He was recently appointed as a special judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

ADSJ Tahir Sipra in charge of the special court

Justice Zulqarnain's application for permission was approved by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), who is also the inspection judge of the special courts in the capital.

The decision to grant permission to Justice Zulqarnain came days after Justice Kayani recommended the former's repatriation to his parent department, the Lahore High Court (LHC), for alleged misconduct.

Justice Zulqarnain has been posted from LHC to the Islamabad Judicial Service for a period of three years in 2022.

He was the presiding judge of the Islamabad ATC when he was also given the charge of a special court under the Official Secrets Act to supervise the encryption trial.

The recommended repatriation of Justice Zulqarnain follows remarks made by a division bench of the IHC regarding his conduct during a hearing to grant bail to PTI chief Aamir Masood Mughal.

The PTI leader, named in March last year for allegedly leading a group of rioters who torched a police van, had sought bail before his arrest at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad.

In a hearing on February 6, he appeared before the court of Justice Zulqarnain of the ATC and sought an adjournment until after the February 8 general elections, in which he was contesting as an independent candidate supported by the PTI .

The judge granted the request and adjourned the case until February 13.

The IHC court noted that Justice Zulqarnain had announced the adjournment within the short time dictated during the public hearing, but later the said motion [for pre-arrest bail] was dismissed for non-prosecution.

According to the court order, the petitioner and his lawyers were asked to submit separate affidavits before the court to confirm the facts, which they did.

The investigator also confirmed that the ATC judge had indeed granted an adjournment on February 6, the court noted.

At this stage, we will exercise restraint in recording our observations regarding the conduct of the presiding officer. [ATC-I judge] in light of the principle and law enunciated by the Supreme Court. However, a separate note is submitted from the administrative side, the order said.

Published in Dawn, April 28, 2024

