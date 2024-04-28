Can Prime Minister Orbn prevent Mark Rutte from becoming NATO Secretary General?





Mark Rutte criticized Prime Minister Orbn and Hungary for the erosion of Hungarian democracy as Dutch Prime Minister. Now this may backfire as he wants to become NATO Secretary General, which requires the support of all member states. Trkiye, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary against Mark Rutte Jens Stoltenberg, the outgoing secretary general of the US-led military alliance, will leave office in October. Currently, two candidates are applying for the NATO highest position: former Dutch Prime Minister Marc Rutte and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis. Rutte has garnered support from 28 of NATO's 32 member states and traveled to Istanbul on Friday to convince Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to support his candidacy. According to Bloomberg, he succeeded in this project. If this is the case, Rutte's only opponents will be Romania, Slovakia and Hungary. However, following Turkish support, Iohannis is expected to withdraw, which leaves Bratislava and Budapest in the opposing position. Erosion of democracy in Hungary Bloomberg did not write anything about Slovakia's view, but indicated that Prime Minister Orbn was unlikely to support Rutte's nomination. Previously, the former Dutch prime minister criticized Orbn and the Hungarian government for the “erosion of Hungarian democracy”, and Orbn is not the type of person to forget such “attacks”. For example, in 2021, Rutte said they had to bring the Hungarians to their knees. In a remark, Orbn said:“Hungarians only kneel before God, before their country, and when they ask for the hand of their lovers.” NATO's military leader is still American, which is understandable given that the US military is by far the strongest military power in the alliance. Of course, this does not make the Secretary General's position weightless. What will Orbn get in exchange for his vote? The Secretary General's task is to bring member states together and represent NATO's interests, for example in the ongoing war in Ukraine. Its task will also be to prevent any further escalation between Moscow and the Western allies, portfolio.hu wrote. Rutte will need Hungary's support since voting on this position requires unanimity. Bloomberg wrote that no one knew what Prime Minister Orbn would get in exchange for his vote. Read also:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynewshungary.com/mark-rutte-nato-general-secretary-pm-orban/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos