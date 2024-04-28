Narendra Modi Mega Exclusive | Cong Manifesto bears the stamp of the Muslim League, I was obliged to bring out the truth, says Prime Minister

The Congress manifesto for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections seems to bear the stamp of the Muslim League, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a mega exclusive interview to News18 network, adding that while he talks about legacy of development, the opposition party seeks to plunder this heritage.

Speaking to Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi, PM Modi said he waited 10 days for the misdeeds of the Congress manifesto to be exposed impartially, but was forced to bring out certain truths.

Regarding the Congress program, please tell me, are the programs of political parties during elections just a showpiece? It is the job of the media to read the manifestos of each political party. I was waiting for the media to comment on this. I commented on the manifesto on the first day. After seeing the manifesto, I feel that it bears the stamp of the Muslim League. I thought the media would be shocked. But they kept repeating everything Congress presented.

Then I thought this seemed like a big scam of the ecosystem and I needed to bring out the truth. I waited 10 days for the evils of the manifesto to be highlighted by someone because if it is highlighted in an unbiased manner, it is good. Eventually, I was forced to bring out these truths, he said.

Asked if his claim that the Congress wanted to redistribute wealth among Muslims posed a real threat, Prime Minister Modi called for a closer look at his election campaign.

I have a feeling your team may not have been following my entire campaign. You must have seen that my entire electoral campaign is focused on two things. First, we worked for the welfare of society. The biggest difference in this government [compared to previous ones] is that last mile delivery is our specialty. You see, no government is formed to do evil, it wants to do good. Some people know how to do good to others, others wait for good things to happen. I am a person who believes in working hard and getting things done.

Detailing the initiatives taken by his government for the people, Prime Minister Modi said: I continually say during elections that we have built 4 million houses for the poor. I tell so many people that when you go on the campaign trail, please help me by sending a list of people whose homes have not been built. From the start of my third mandate, I want to move this work forward.

Confident in his ability to win a record third term as prime minister, Modi also laid out his vision for the future.

I want to build 3 crore more houses. Today, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana is the largest health insurance and health insurance scheme in the world. This is the assurance of treatment for 55 crore people. This is the assurance that the Modis government is with you. This time we said in the manifesto that no matter what class, society or background a person belongs to, everyone above the age of 70, both men and women, will get free treatment until Rs 5 lakh. This time we have also declared in the manifesto that we will give this benefit to ASHA workers. We will provide benefits to transgender people regardless of their age.

The situation of banks in our country was bad. More than half of the country's population gave money to open accounts in banks, but the banks never opened their accounts. Then Modi came and opened 52 crore bank accounts, and I benefited the most. I took the trinity of Jan Dhan, mobile and Aadhaar and encouraged direct benefit transfer. A sum of Rs 36 lakh crore, the number is very large, was paid into people's accounts. [via Direct Benefit Transfer]. This huge financial inclusion has happened in our country [due to opening of accounts]. This is more than the number of accounts that would have been opened worldwide in one year, he added.

Comparing his government's performance with the situation before 2014, Prime Minister Modi said: See, what was the situation before 2014? Fragile 5 was making headlines. Today, we have become a dynamic economy. In the IMF, there is a group of 150 countries of the world which includes China and India which can be called developing countries or countries with emerging economies.

Commenting on Congress Foreign Wing Chairman Sam Pitrodas' comments on inheritance tax, PM Modi said: One of their big names gave an interview in America in which he discussed the issue of inheritance tax, which is around 55% tax on your property. Now I talk about development and legacy and they talk about plundering that legacy. Their story so far is about doing what they mentioned in the manifesto. It is my responsibility to tell my compatriots that they are taking the country in this direction. Now it's up to you whether you want to go or not. But it is my responsibility to tell you, based on the facts and their importance, [the truth].

