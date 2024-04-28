Tory MP claims to be more reformist than reformist as she launches scathing attack on Rishi Sunak

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

A Conservative MP has launched a personal attack on Rishi Sunaks by claiming she is more Reformed than most of Britain's Reform parliamentary candidates.

Great Grimsby MP Lia Nici said the Prime Minister lacked the appeal of Boris Johnson, who helped her win as a Conservative in the Red Wall seat in 2019 for the first time in 100 years.

And she praised the policy platform of Nigel Farage's right-wing challenger Reform Party, saying it contained many ideas that appealed to people locally.

It comes as Mr Sunak comes under increasing pressure with a rebel plot to replace him with Penny Moundaunt.

To be honest, I'm probably more reformist than most of the reformist candidates, Ms Nici told Skys Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge.

She added: I get called a rebel all the time, but that's because most people in Grimsby think the same way as me. I therefore call our government to account on this subject.

Reform has a lot of ideas that appeal to local people, but if they are a fully formed political party, no, they are not.

Ms Nici also praised former Conservative vice-president Lee Anderson, saying he was a fantastic colleague but would not get the same kind of support within the Reform Party as he did under the Conservatives.

If people vote Reform this time, they will get a Labor government. So you have to be careful what you wish for, Ms. Nici said.

But Reform leader Richard Tice, who succeeded Mr Farage, extended an olive branch to Ms Nici, inviting her to phone me.

He said The telegraph: Lia is absolutely right: our reformist policies are very popular and it seems to me that she should call me. Lee has my number.

Richard Tice invited Lia Nici to speak to him about Reform UK after expressing some support for the party ( AFP via Getty Images )

The political reform agenda includes pledges to remove the country from the European Court of Human Rights and freeze non-essential migration.

Ms Nici's praise for the party comes as he puts significant pressure on Mr Sunak, winning over voters angered by the high tax burden and soaring legal and illegal immigration.

It is currently the third party in the polls and threatens to deprive the conservatives of the majority by several dozen seats in the general election.

She is the second Conservative MP to express some support for the Reform Party in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Nick Fletcher suggested voters should support Reform's Nigel Farages at the next election to see Mr Anderson returned to Westminster.

The Don Valley MP said the former Conservative vice-president, who defected after being suspended earlier this year, was the biggest champion of his seats.

He added that he hoped locals would appreciate what he had done for his home town and the country at the next election, adding that we both needed to be back in Westminster.

Mr Sunak and the Tory whips did not sanction Mr Fletcher for the remarks.

A staunch supporter of the former Prime Minister, Ms Nici also claimed Mr Johnson had put Grimsby on the political map and was more charming than Mr Sunak.

The fact is that people want to have charismatic leaders and the difficulty is that for many, many decades we haven't had someone as charismatic as Boris, she said.

And as good a politician, as good a person as Rishi Sunak is, I don't think he has that charisma that you find on television.