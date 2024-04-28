6 Modi rallies in just 2 days in Maharashtra, opposition says BJP is in panic mode | Pune News





After holding a rally in Kolhapur on Saturday that is expected to attract a large turnout, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold six rallies in Solapur, Pune, Latur, Madha and Satara Lok Sabha constituencies over the next two days. Sources said the BJP planned the rallies in these constituencies when the party was facing tough challenges, unlike the 2014 and 2019 elections where it won comfortably.

While the BJP said the rallies were taking place due to growing public demand and as part of the party's outreach strategy, the opposition claimed the BJP was in panic mode and hence was counting on the rallies from the Prime Minister Modi.

In western Maharashtra, the BJP is holding rallies in almost all Lok Sabha constituencies. In Marathwada too, the Prime Minister has already held rallies in Nanded and Parbhani, now he will be seen again in Latur. This shows that the BJP is terrified of losing seats and will not even be able to cross the 200 seat mark, said NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase. BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye said, “The prime ministers' rally was planned as part of the strategy to reach the maximum number of voters. Every seat is important to us. The Prime Minister is holding more rallies due to growing public demand. People are eager to hear his speech and his plans for the country. Except for the Baramati headquartersMost of the seats where the Prime Minister will hold rallies were won by the BJP in the 2019 elections. In the Pune seat, Girish Bapat of the BJP had won. He died last year and the BJP has fielded Murlidhar Mohol this time. Mohol is contesting for the first time and is facing a challenge from Congress MP Ravindra Dhangekar. Despite the BJP's all-out efforts last year, Dhangekar defeated its candidate from Kasba Peth Assembly constituency. Therefore, the BJP does not want to take any chances in the Pune seat, especially considering Dhangekar's popularity among the common man. The prime ministers' gathering will do wonders for Mohol's chances, a BJP leader said. The Prime Minister's rally in Pune, which was earlier scheduled at the SP College Ground, has now been shifted to the Racecourse. The rally will take place Monday evening. BJP Maharashtra vice president Rajesh Pandey said, “The PM rally will be held at the 128-acre racecourse ground where 22 LED screens have been installed. We expect more than two lakh people to turn up. In Pune district, the Prime Minister is holding a rally not only for the party candidate for Pune city, but also those from Baramati, Maval and Shirur. In every constituency, poll observers said the vote would be close. In Baramati, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, a part of the BJP-led Mahayuti, has fielded Sunetra Pawar to take on three-time MP Supriya Sule. Ajit Pawar's camp said the gathering of prime ministers would significantly increase Sunetra Pawar's chances of winning his maiden election. The battle of Baramati is tough. And if the Prime Minister holds a rally, it will certainly go a long way in improving our candidate's chances. Prime Minister Modi's mere presence in Pune will have a cascading effect on the poll results of all Mahayuti candidates, said NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil. In his speech at the Pune rally, the Prime Minister is expected to attack PCN (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, as he has done in the past. CPN(SP) leaders said the party chief would give a befitting reply to the Prime Minister if he resorted to his old tactics. We will fight back fiercely. Our party president has always responded forcefully to the Prime Minister's comments aimed directly at him, Tapase said. In Maval and Shirur, Shiv Sena candidates Shrirang Barne and Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil are also finding it difficult to withstand challenges from Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) candidates. In the Solapur Lok Sabha seat, the BJP replaced the sitting MP for the first time in 2019 as he had failed to convey the central government's policies to the people. And the same thing happened the second time. We have now fielded a young candidate in Ram Satpute, said BJP Solapur city chief Narendra Kale. In Solapur, the BJP candidate is facing a challenge from Congress MP Praniti Shinde. VBA candidate Rahul Gaikwad withdrew from the fray, accusing the BJP of planning to amend the Constitution. This time, the Congress candidate is well ahead of the BJP candidate. The BJP is facing criticism over water problems and ineffectiveness of its MLAs, NCP (SP) Mahesh Kothe said. The Prime Minister had visited Solapur in January when he distributed houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Of the 30,000 houses that were to be distributed, keys to 15,000 have already been handed over, a BJP leader said. In Satara, BJP's Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale badly needs the presence of the Prime Minister, party leaders said. The Prime Minister will hold the rally in Karad. Last time, Udayanraje lost to 80-year-old Shriniwas Patil of the undivided NCP. This was a huge embarrassment for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendant. This time, Udayanraje wants to win with a massive margin to avenge his defeat in the 2019 elections, a close aide said. In Madha constituency, BJP's Ranjeet Naik Nimbalkar faces opposition within the party. A section of party leaders led by Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil joined the CPN(SP). His nephew Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil, upset by the denial of nomination, is contesting on the NCP(SP) ticket. The BJP is limping in Madha. We have a clear advantage here and that is why the BJP wants to create an atmosphere in its favor by organizing a Prime Minister's rally, Tapase concluded. Voting for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra is being held in five phases from April 19 to May 20.

