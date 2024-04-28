Biden's 2024 Correspondents' Dinner Remarks Sting Donald Trump





Joe Biden launched some criticism at his rival Donald Trump, but he devoted a large part of his remarks to the serious threat weighing on democracy.

“Donald has had a few rough days lately. You could call it stormy weather,” Biden joked, referring to Trump’s current secret trial.

The president also criticized reports that Trump had dozed off during his trial, calling him a “sleeping Don.”

“Trump's speech was so embarrassing that the Robert E. Lee statue surrendered again,” he said.

The president, however, devoted much of his speech to warning of the threat to democracy and the role of the press in a free society.

RELATED: Photos from the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner: Best of the Red Carpet

“The stakes couldn’t be higher,” Biden said. “Each of us has a role to play, a serious role to play, to guarantee the sustainability of democracy. American democracy,” Biden said. “…In the age of misinformation, it is more important than ever to have credible information that people can trust. It makes you, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, it makes you more important than ever.

With a much slicker production than WHCD has seen in several years, tonight's gathering moved quickly for laughs. Drawing on Jost's day job, a sizzling SNL reel of POTUS through the decades drew huge laughs from the well-heeled crowd.

A by-the-numbers video tour from Steve Kornaki explained how many people were in the ballroom, how many potatoes were eaten and how many scholarships were handed out by the WHCA this year. It was an even bigger hit in the room than the SNL collection.

Impersonator Matt Friend received a more mixed reception with his references to the man who set himself on fire outside the former president's secret trial in New York earlier this month. If that joke blew up, a follow-up to South Dakota governor and potential vice president Kristi Noem's recent revelation about the killing of her dog and other animals crashed with groans from the audience.

Taking on his rival Trump and his age head-on from the start, Biden received a rousing round of applause for emphasizing that “age is the only thing we have in common.” My vice president actually supports me. But in remarks that were shorter than usual, the president's praise of Jost's Weekend Update co-host Michael Che drew one of the biggest laughs of the evening.

Biden also referenced the many SNL performers who have performed him. “Lorne is a great friend who has eight actors who play me. Who the hell says I'm not a great job creator? » Michaels was chairman of the dinner.

Biden also responded to press complaints about access, particularly to a New York Times statement from last week. “The New York Times criticized me for “actively and effectively avoiding independent journalists.” Hey, if that's what it takes to get the New York Times to say I'm active and effective, I'm all for it.

As expected, he also took a dig at Fox News. “To all my friends in the press and at Fox News…”

“Some of you complain that I don't answer your questions sufficiently: no comment.”

Watch Biden's speech above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/04/joe-biden-2024-correspondents-dinner-remarks-1235897704/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos