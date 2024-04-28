PTI holds train march from Karachi to Sukkur for Imran's release





KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh took out a train march from Karachi to Sukkur for the release of PTI founder president Imran Khan and return of the stolen mandate. The march was led by PTI central leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen and Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The train march received a warm welcome upon arriving at various railway stations in Sindh. The participating leaders included PTI Sindh General Secretary Advocate Ali Palh, PTI leaders Justice (retd) Noor-ul-Haq Qureshi, former MP Fahim Khan, former MPA Jamal Siddiqui, lawyer Ali Tahir, Dr. Masroor Siyal, Haji Nasir Arian, President of Sindh Women's Wing, Sarina Adnan, Arslan Khalid, Jansher Junior, Rizwan Khanzada, Aman Qazi, Zain Kolachi, Wali Maghiri, lawyer Danial Megsi and other PTI Sindh leaders.

The train walk, facilitated by Awami Express, started from Karachi and passed through Landhi Railway Station, Jhungshahi Railway Station, Kotri Railway Station, Hyderabad Railway Station, Serhari Railway Station, Tando Adam Railway Station, from Shahdadpur, Dor railway station, Bandhi railway station, Nawabshah railway station, Kot Laloo railway station, Padidan railway station, Mehrabpur railway station, Bharia railway station, Setharja railway station, Rani Pur railway station, Gambat station, Khairpur station, reached Rohri station. At every station, PTI leaders, workers and citizens warmly welcomed the train march and chanted slogans for the release of Imran Khan and return of the stolen mandate, holding banners and pictures of Imran Khan in protest sign.

Addressing the crowd at various railway stations, PTI central leader Shoaib Shaheen said, “Today, I congratulate the PTI Sindh team. Today's train march from Karachi to Sukkur is for the release of Imran Khan. Our struggle for peace continues, whether through long marches or rallies, until the release of Imran Khan.” He added, “The way the people of Sindh welcomed today’s train march proves that the people of Sindh stand with Imran Khan.

Soon, the people of Sindh will free themselves from the clutches of dacoits in matters of governance. Imran Khan will be released soon and will guarantee real freedom to the people. In the unjust system currently prevailing in the country, Imran Khan is necessary for salvation.

PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh said, “Today we are going from Karachi to Sukkur through a train march with slogans for the release of Imran Khan. This train march aims to wake up decision-makers who think such actions will be accepted. Now there will be only one voice everywhere demanding the release of Imran Khan. He said that until Imran Khan is free, our struggle will continue. The time is not far when PTI will rule Sindh and the people will be saved from these thieves. Today, the people of Sindh have expressed their decision: Imran Khan must be released.

