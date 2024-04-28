Prime Minister's trip to Ankara will go ahead as planned





Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on May 13 will not be affected by the postponement of the Turkish president's visit to the United States and the shadow it casts on Turkish-American relations. Erdogan's meeting with the US president at the White House was scheduled for May 9 and was something he had been seeking since the start of Joe Biden's term three and a half years ago. Its postponement clearly reflects the problematic state of relations between Washington and Ankara, further aggravated by the hostility of Erdogan and his government towards Israel. Erdogan's meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh a week ago only strengthened the arguments of the Jewish lobby, which has long sought to undermine the prospect of a meeting with Biden. This postponement is not a development that Athens welcomes, because poor US-Turkish relations de facto lead to problems in Greek-Turkish relations, mainly due to Washington's reduced capacity to discuss with Ankara on issues of interest. also Greece, even indirectly. Even though the meetings between Mitsotakis and Erdogan over the last year have been flawless in terms of public statements, at this stage no one can rule out that the Turkish president will use the opportunity to make inflammatory references to respect for Israel. Even though Mitsotakis has the experience to deal with this eventuality, Athens wants to maintain the current calm atmosphere as much as possible. There is not a single diplomat in Athens who is surprised by the way Erdogan and, secondly, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, have handled the situation in the Middle East. The Palestinian issue is a way for Erdogan to promote Turkey's image as a leading power in the Muslim world, while strengthening the hard ideological core of his party. The meeting with Haniyeh therefore did not surprise anyone in Athens, nor has Ankara clearly leaned in favor of Tehran in the sinister Israeli-Iranian conflict of recent weeks. In this broad sense, the Greek-Turkish conflicts are not at the top of Ankara's priorities at the moment, as its attention is focused on the East. However, as the case of the marine parks and the way Ankara reacted to the issue of Euro-Turkish contacts demonstrated, the possibility of a deterioration in Greek-Turkish relations is still present.

