CNN Analysis: No, Trump's legal problems aren't helping him

Former President Donald Trump seemingly defied political gravity time and time again. This year, he clinched the Republican nomination for president while facing four different criminal indictments.

Trump's success might lead you to believe that he has overturned the conventional wisdom that his legal problems help him politically.

And while that may have been true in the primaries, the general election is a different ball game. There's no real indication that Trump's legal problems are helping him among the broader electorate, even if they're not necessarily hurting him.

Consider Trump's poll against President Joe Biden. You would think that Trump would win against Biden, if the prosecution of Trump helped him. After all, attention has shifted away from the election and toward the hush money trial in New York.

If anything, it's Biden who has gained ground in recent months, with both men clinching their respective parties' nominations. Although the exact size of the moves varied among pollsters, Biden trailed by about 2 points on average at the height of the Republican primary a few months ago.

Today, the race between Biden and Trump is basically tied nationally, with a few pollsters placing Biden within the margin of error (e.g. Marist College and Reuters/Ipsos), a few polls placing Trump within the margin of error (e.g. New York Times/Siena College and NBC News) and some have linked them exactly (e.g. Quinnipiac University).

We can also take a broader view. Trump's first criminal indictment took place in New York in late March 2023. Polls at the time showed essentially exactly the same thing as they do today. Some pollsters place Trump ahead within the margin of error (e.g. Ipsos), others place Biden ahead within the margin of error (e.g. Quinnipiac), and still others place the race exactly tied (e.g. example Marquette University Law School).

Indeed, I think there may be a misinterpretation of what the polling data reveals.

Take, for example, the New York money secrecy affair. It's clear from the data that most Americans don't think Trump did anything illegal. Only 33% of Americans do so, according to the latest CNN/SSRS poll. Likewise, most Americans do not believe that if the accusations were true, they would disqualify them from the presidency.

In other words, the public is on board with Trump's candidacy for president, even though this affair threatens them. Moving from this data to saying that Americans don't believe Trump did anything wrong is a logical step, however.

These polls suggest that Americans are unhappy with Trump's actions. In addition to the 33% who think Trump did something illegal, there are 33% who think he did something unethical, but not illegal, regarding his actions in the New York affair. That's two-thirds of the public who think he did something wrong.

Additionally, a significantly higher share of the public (42%) believes Trump acted inappropriately during his secret trial, rather than appropriate (25%). Trump was accused of violating his silence orders and repeatedly gave mini-speeches outside the courtroom.

The poll in the case of New York is notable because it tends to be the one that elicits the least opinions from the public. Much of the public believes, for example, that he should be disqualified from the presidency if the accusations in any of the other three indictments are true.

In other words, if Trump were to get a boost in the polls, this would be it.

The lack of rebound for Trump is logical when we realize that his central argument (i.e. that these cases are in some way a political witch hunt against him) is not accepted by the plurality of the Americans.

In the latest CNN poll, 34% of Americans said Trump was treated harsher than other criminal defendants. More said they were treated more leniently (34%) or the same (13%). An NBC poll, which asked a similar question, found that 50% of voters say he is held to the same standards as anyone else accused of what he is, while 43% think he is being unfairly singled out. target.

In fact, according to a Times poll, those who pay more attention to Trump's criminal cases are more likely to favor Biden than those who don't.

Now, there is something to be said for Trump raking in a lot of money from these various indictments and court appearances. You can literally see that many of Trump's biggest fundraising days took place on days when he was in court.

The problem is that he also spends a lot of money on legal fees. According to the Financial Times, Trump's various committees have spent more than $75 million on legal fees. Biden's campaign, by comparison, spent a fraction on legal fees.

It's unclear whether the money Trump raised through appeals to his base during his legal troubles offsets the amount spent by his committees.

Perhaps the best news for Trump is that he is tied with Biden nationally, and he is likely in a better position in key states that will determine who the next president will be.

Of course, given that he's facing an incumbent president who most voters think is too old and who has an approval rating near 40%, I'm not sure that's necessarily a lot of flexibility.

