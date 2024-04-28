Prabowo admits how much Jokowi prepared Benuanta





Jakarta – Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto said that the President of the Republic of Indonesia for the periods 2014-2019 and 2019-2024, Joko Widodo, was a figure who helped him prepare before his inauguration on October 20 2024. “And for this, I have to express here how much Pak Joko Widodo has prepared me,” Prabowo said at the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Board of Directors Office, Jakarta, on Sunday. He also said Jokowi had instructed Prabowo to undertake an overseas working visit to meet important officials after excelling in summarizing the vote counting results for the 2024 presidential election. “So, you have to go here, meet this.” Then he saw who it was. It's true, I went to China. On his instructions to Japan. “Now I have received orders to go to the Middle East, it is very important,” he said. He even said that currently he is getting closer to Jokowi, who is helping him with his preparations. “Even now he notices it and I feel like I’m really prepared. “Yesterday I was still called Minister of Defense (Minister of Defense), now my name is more familiar, Mas Bowo,” he explained. Meanwhile, he praised Jokowi as a meticulous figure, which is why he continues to learn from the father of the Vice President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. “He's someone I can describe as very thorough. He's very thorough. Maybe that's why I lost to him twice, but I didn't lose my mind either. If we lose twice, we better learn,” he said. Previously, the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) nominated Prabowo-Gibran as a candidate for the position of President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia elected in the 2024 presidential and vice-presidential elections, according to KPU Decree Number 504 of 2024. “Decide, first, to determine the pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates elected in the 2024 general elections to determine the pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates number 2 Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka as pair of elected presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the period 2024-2029 in the 2024-2029 general elections 2024,” Hasyim said at the Indonesian KPU office, Jakarta, Wednesday (24/4). Hasyim explained that Prabowo-Gibran managed to win 96,214,691 votes, or 58.59 percent of the national total valid votes, and obtained at least 20 percent of the votes in each province spread across 38 provinces in Indonesia. This decision will come into effect when stipulated on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Source: Between

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://benuanta.co.id/index.php/2024/04/28/prabowo-akui-betapa-besar-jokowi-siapkan-dirinya/141240/21/22/04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos