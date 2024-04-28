Xi draws inspiration from Mao's playbook: waging war to protect himself at home

Taiwan finds itself in “a dangerous situation”.

This is how the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council viewed the island republic after President Joe Biden signed an aid package including money for Taiwan on the 24th of this month.

Who could disagree with the Chinese government's assessment of the situation? Xi Jinping, after all, is preparing his army for an invasion across the Taiwan Strait and talking all the time about going to war. “Dare to fight” is his new favorite phrase.

Xi, however, chose not to fight in February, when he had the perfect opportunity. Two Chinese fishermen drowned that month after being chased by the Taiwan Coast Guard. Instead, the Chinese army engaged in provocative plays and air and sea exercises near the scene of the incident on Kinmen Island, Taiwan. At the same time, Beijing's propaganda organs huffed and puffed, but Xi did not send his ships and troops to the beaches of Taiwan.

Xi Jinping boards the aircraft carrier Shandong and reviews the honor guard at a naval port in Sanya, Hainan province, December 17, 2019. On April 24, the head of the U.S. Indo Command -Pacific, John Aquilino, warned that China intended to invade Taiwan. by 2027.

Here's a conundrum: China's militant leader constantly talks as if he's about to attack his neighbors and authorizes belligerent acts all the time, but his current actions are not designed to achieve his stated goals.

Xi's actions are even counterproductive, as countries on his periphery, from Australia in the south to South Korea in the north, respond by seeking America's protection and spending more on defense.

Xi, in fact, is creating vast, formidable and lasting coalitions against his China. For example, in 2021, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States formed AUKUS, and Japan may soon join. Japan and the United States have also organized two informal groups, JAROKUS, which includes the Republic of Korea, and JAROPUS, with the Republic of the Philippines.

Because China's leader engages in outward behavior that makes no sense – Barbara Tuchman called it “madness” for countries to adopt policies contrary to their personal interests – we know that something is seriously wrong in the magnificent capital of Beijing.

So what's wrong?

There are obvious unrest within the regime. Charles Burton of the Prague-based Sinopsis think tank told me this week that “a significant portion of China's military leadership opposes action on Taiwan.” According to reports, Liu Yazhou, a former Chinese air force general considered one of the country's leading military thinkers, was sentenced to death in 2022– revealed early last year – for opposing an invasion of the island republic.

Since then, massive purges have taken place in the military, particularly in Rocket Force, which controls almost all of China's nuclear weapons. Last year, Rocket Force's two top officers were replaced. At least 70 people in this branch have disappeared in the second half of last year. Last July, before the mass shootings, it appeared that the head of the third department of Rocket Force committed suicidewhile hanging.

At the end of December, we learned that five current or former commanders of this branch have been removed from their posts of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and China's highest legislative body itself.

Apparently, the the heads of the largest military enterprises in the state were fired. Three of them were removed from China's top advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, also in December.

And then there is something extremely strange: the last defense minister, General Li Shangfu, was appointed on March 12 last year, was last seen in public on August 29 and has was officially dismissed from his post on October 24. His replacement was not named until December 29. his tenure is short – he was considered Xi Jinping's choice – and the long, unexplained interval between disappearance and replacement indicates serious bickering.

Discord at the top of the military – the People's Liberation Army reports to the Communist Party, not the Chinese state – is accompanied by unexplained personnel movements at the highest levels of the political system. Most surprising is the disappearance of another Xi associate, former Foreign Minister Qin Gang. There are rumors that he is alive as well as rumors that he was executed or committed suicide.

“The extraordinary disappearances of Foreign Minister Qin Gang and senior military officials seem to come out of nowhere, with no viable explanation,” says Burton, who once served as a Canadian diplomat in Beijing. “Their randomness and the fact that the newly purged individuals have all been closely associated with Xi Jinping suggest the beginning of an uncontrollable political upheaval unprecedented in Chinese communist history.”

The political unrest in the Chinese capital does not bode well for the world. Xi looks like he's taking a page from his hero's playbook. Mao Zedong, the first leader of the People's Republic, repeatedly threatened his neighbors in order to mobilize the Chinese people and prevent his political enemies from attacking them. Mao liked to quote the ancient Chinese sage Mencius on the crucial need for a country to have an enemy. Mao did not want a war with the Soviet Union in March 1969, but he nevertheless almost provoked one on Zhenbao Island – which the Soviets called Damansky – because he ordered the massacre of Soviet troops as a means of unify the Chinese people.

Xi's actions fit Mao's model – a sign that the situation in China is worse than it appears.

Moreover, this pattern warns us that Xi may not be deterred by the United States, no matter how many coalitions Washington forms or how many weapons it delivers to Taiwan. It appears that the Chinese leader is reacting primarily – perhaps even solely – to domestic pressures. If this is the case, there is little anyone can do to stop the next war in Asia.

Gordon G. Chang is the author of The Coming Collapse of China and China Is Going to War. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @GordonGChange.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.