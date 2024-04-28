Majority of voters say Donald Trump was a success and Joe Biden is a failure





Former President Donald Trump received more good news in the polls on Sunday, while President Joe Biden appears to be struggling to appeal to Americans ahead of November's presidential election.

Although Biden has seen improvement in some recent national and state polls, the Democratic incumbent appears to be fighting an uphill battle against his Republican rival. Trump and Biden are polarizing figures, with many polls showing them to be unpopular with a majority of Americans.

The latest CNN/SSRS poll showed that the majority of Americans now view Trump's presidency as a success and Biden's as a failure. Of those surveyed, 55 percent said they view the former Republican president's tenure in the White House as a success, while 61 percent view the current Democratic president's tenure as a failure.

Notably, a January 2021 CNN poll, shortly after the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, showed that 55% of Americans viewed Trump's presidency as a failure.

Former President Donald Trump arrives for a rally outside the Schnecksville Fire Station April 13 in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania. President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally in Philadelphia on April 18. New poll from CNN… Former President Donald Trump arrives for a rally outside the Schnecksville Fire Station on April 13 in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania. President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally in Philadelphia on April 18. A new CNN poll released Sunday shows that the majority of voters view Trump's presidency as a success and Biden's as a failure. More Andrew Harnik/Thomas Hengge/Anadolu/Getty Images

In the new poll, Biden also trails Trump in a head-to-head race as well as in a race that includes third-party candidates.

Head to head, Trump leads Biden by 6 points, with 49 percent, compared to 43 percent for the incumbent president. That represents a 2-point drop for Biden since a January CNN poll, while support for Trump has remained steady.

The former president also leads Biden among young voters. The Democratic incumbent has the support of only 40 percent of voters under 35, while his Republican rival enjoys the support of a slim majority, 51 percent.

The poll was conducted April 18-23 and included a random national sample of 1,212 adults drawn from a probability panel. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.4 points.

Newsweek contacted the Trump and Biden campaigns by email for comment Sunday morning.

The CNN poll comes as polling averages in key battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin show Trump leading Biden in each of them.

In Arizona, Trump currently leads Biden 43.2% to 39.7%, according to the average from ABC News' polling analysis site FiveThirtyEight. The Republican has 45.6 percent support, compared to the Democrat's 39.3 percent in Georgia.

Meanwhile, Trump is at 42.8 percent and Biden is at 39.6 percent in Michigan. The FiveThirtyEight average for Nevada has the Republican at 43.3 percent and the Democrat at 37.2 percent. In North Carolina, Trump is at 45.1 percent, compared to Biden's 39.7 percent.

Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are closer, but Trump remains in the lead. The Republican leads 43 percent to Democrats' 41.9 percent in Pennsylvania and 42 percent to 40.8 percent in Wisconsin.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

