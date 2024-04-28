Biden Roasts Trump (Seriously) at White House Correspondents' Dinner





There were some 2,600 people at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday. But in reality, it came down to just two men: Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Washington's annual mix of political humor and heartfelt paeans to the free press is typically a good-natured collection of one-liners and affectionate jabs at friends and foes alike. But it was the leading 2024 presidential candidates who occupied the front row in the ballroom of Washington's Hilton Hotel, the other one who, definitely, positively, probably wasn't watching from Mar-a-Lago. Unless, of course, he was.

The 2024 election is in full swing and, yes, age is an issue, President Biden told the black-tie crowd. I am an adult and I am racing against a 6 year old child.

Can we just recognize how refreshing it is, comedian Colin Jost later added, to see a President of the United States at an event that doesn't start with an usher saying everyone stand up!

For most of the evening, Trump ignored the dinner and posted about presidential immunity and political witch hunts. Shortly after 1 a.m., he finally responded to Truth Social: The White House Correspondents' Dinner was really bad. Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! It doesn't get worse than that!

So basically, another day of electioneering.

But for the denizens of Washington's political media, it was a special occasion. The Correspondents' Dinner is ostensibly a playful celebration of the codependent relationship between Washington politicians and the journalists who spend the rest of the year covering them and extremely serious topics: Trump's legal trials, uncertainty imminent on what will happen in November (and beyond). The Ukrainian war. The Israel-Gaza War.

It proved difficult to put it all aside for the night. Especially Gaza. Pro-Palestinian protesters surrounded the entrance outside the hotel, chanting slogans such as “Western media, you cannot hide, we accuse you of genocide!” and confronting guests arriving at dinner in their tuxedos and dresses. Some participants were followed by tight circles of demonstrators shouting Shame! inches from their faces until they could get behind the police.

I entered through a different entrance, so I didn't hear exactly what they were chanting, said Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), as he rode an escalator to the lobby. But there are tens of thousands of people being blown to pieces in Gaza, so I understand why they are protesting. I support the movement based on what they say.

The experience of walking in the activists' shoes seems to have left many people somewhat stunned. But inside the ballroom, it was all smiles, hugs and slaps.

Watch President Biden's full speech at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner. (Video: The Washington Post)

Sen. Chris Coons (Del.) charmed everyone, sporting a big smile and a FREE EVAN pin in honor of Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter imprisoned in Russia. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) reported on his own meeting with protesters outside: I asked them about what was happening in Sudan. And they shouted louder. And then I asked them about the concentration camps full of Uyghurs. And they shouted louder. And then I entered. Olivia Nuzzi, political journalist for New York Magazine, also had her own presidential speech: I don't hear anything here, I feel like Biden.

Biden's own zingers were almost entirely directed at his opponent.

Trump is so desperate that he has started reading the Bibles he sells, the president said. Then he came to the first commandment: You shall have no other gods before me. That's when he put it down and said: This book is not for me.

But the president quickly dispensed with the yucks and turned to what sounded like a stump speech about the clear and present danger posed by Trump and his movement. He called on journalists in the room to report the truth rather than lies. He implored them to move past stories of electoral horse races and focus on American democracy. The stakes couldn't be higher, he said. No punchline.

Officially, the evening is nonpartisan and the only toast of the evening goes to the sitting president, regardless of party affiliation. Unofficially, the dinner has always been seen as a hotbed of left-leaning Washington elites, regardless of their media affiliation.

Trump, who was roasted by President Barack Obama at the 2011 dinner, never attended the event as president. His relentless criticism of mainstream media led many news outlets to threaten to boycott the dinner in 2017; Trump announced he would not attend. He skipped the next two years and even counter-scheduled a MAGA rally instead. The party persevered, reinforcing its commitment to the role of a free press in a democracy, and many breathed a not-so-quiet sigh of relief when the crowds resumed in 2022 after the worst of the pandemic with Biden carrying the torch .

The only Trump seen at this year's festivities was his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, recently crowned co-chair of the Republican National Committee. His father-in-law wasn't in the building, but comic impressionist Matt Friend emerged from the crowd with an impersonation of Trump as well as send-ups of Bernie Sanders, Mitch McConnell and Obama. He also made the first (and, surprisingly, only) dead dog joke of the night.

I kill this dinner harder than Kristi Noem kills puppies, Friend said in his Trump voice, picking up on the news that South Dakota's Republican governor, in a forthcoming book, admits to shooting his 14-month-old dog because she was untrainable and aggressive.

Let's be real: this is a difficult piece for an actor. Jost, co-anchor of SNL's Weekend Update, sat at the head table next to the president and neighboring first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and WHCA President Kelly O'Donnell, NBC News' senior White House correspondent. His speech came after Bidens and resembled one of his SNL bits: Some jokes drew laughs, others landed awkwardly.

There have been some jabs at Biden, an honest man who Jost said reminds him of his beloved grandfather, a Staten Island firefighter. There were also a few uneven lines about the press, but the press never laughs at itself, so it's hard to know if they were good or bad jokes.

Jost also took several jabs at the former president: I like that Trump's two attacks on Biden are that he is a senile old man and a criminal mastermind. I think you have to choose one. Personally, I don't know any criminal mastermind who rides a bike to buy ice cream. On the courtroom drawings that emerged from the trials: Every sketch of Trump makes it look like the Grinch had sex with the Lorax.

Colin Jost was the headliner at the White House Correspondents' Association's annual dinner on April 27. (Video: The Washington Post)

Jost brought the evening's most glamorous celebrity: movie star Scarlett Johansson, whom he married in 2020. What began a century ago as an annual gathering of journalists and their subjects has transformed 35 years ago at the Nerd Prom, a red carpet extravaganza where news organizations compete for host administration officials, Hollywood stars, business heavyweights and everyone else who profits of their 15 minutes of fame. The crowd now numbers about 2,600, including a few who currently work as White House correspondents.

With a few exceptions, this year's guest list fell solidly into B-list territory: Jon Hamm, Chris Pine, Keri Russell, Molly Ringwald, Rosario Dawson, Jon Cryer, Caitlyn Jenner, Billy Porter, Lorne Michaels.

Prior to the speeches, the WHCA presented its Lifetime Achievement Awards. The overall excellence award went to Barak Ravid of Axios, Peter Baker of the New York Times received the print media award for on-time reporting, and Tamara Keith of NPR received the broadcast award in the same category, all distinguished for their post-Hamass articles on October 7. attack in Israel. The Times' Doug Mills received the Visual Journalism Award for a striking photo of Biden, and the Courage and Responsibility Award went to the Washington Post for its coverage of the impact of assault rifles and mass shootings .

The evening ended, as always: with a passionate defense of democracy and the essential role of the press in its preservation.

Jost had his own thoughts on the media. Your words speak truth to power. Your words light up the darkness. Then he paused and smiled. More importantly, your words train the AI ​​programs that will soon replace you.

Biden ended with his own toast: to a free press. To an informed citizen. Towards an America where freedom and democracy endure. God bless America.

Ben Terris, Jess Rodrguez, Will Sommer, Jeremy Barr and Kara Voght contributed to this report.

