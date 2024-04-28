Politics
Derviolu's Y party can change Turkish political balances
Meral Akener followed a line similar to that followed in Western democracies, although with some delay. First, she declared an extraordinary congress for the Y (Good) party, giving herself a margin of error regarding the defeat of the opposition bloc in the 2023 elections. In the 2024 local elections, she took on her shoulders her failed policy of running for office without an ally and ignored those who wanted her to run again for congressional leadership on April 27, despite her earlier statement that she would not do so. do it. He delivered his farewell speech and left the conference room of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce without waiting for the conclusion of the congress.
Three nationalists were vying for the presidency. Tolga Akaln withdrew at the end of the first round when it became clear he could not push the voting potential further. Msavat Derviolu, one of the two veteran wolves of nationalist politics, surpassed Koray Aydn's 548 votes with 611 votes and became the leader of the Y party.
Can Derviolu avoid losses?
Under Derviolu's leadership, I think Party Y will have to first assess the damage and then leave; his weight in Turkish politics will likely be determined by the work he does under Derviolu's leadership throughout the summer, until the new parliament opens in October.
The change of leadership within party Y is likely to affect political balances independently of the party's internal processes; this effect can manifest itself in parliamentary arithmetic, particularly in the context of debates on constitutional amendments.
The Y Party currently has 38 members out of the 600 seats in the Turkish Parliament, the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM). One of Derviolu's first problems will be to avoid losses for the TBMM group. Istanbul MP Sibel Yankmerolu, who previously resigned from Party Y, joined the CHP before the congress. Eskisehir MP Nebi Hatipolu moved from Party Y to Party AK. Behind the political scenes, one wonders whether there will be transitions from Party Y to the AK Party, CHP and MHP as part of Devlet Baheli's call to “return to the nest”, or even to the DEVA Party, which is trying to increase the number of seats from 15 to 20 and form a group. In particular, it can be said that the MHP will want to increase its number of seats (50) above the number of seats of the Kurdish-focused DEM party (57), with transfers from the Y party.
Possible consequences
It is also questionable whether Derviolu would use his leadership powers to side with President and AKP Party leader Tayyip Erdoan (and thus his partner in the People's Alliance (Cumhur), MHP leader Baheli) in the debates on the constitutional amendment, even if he could keep the parliamentary group without loss or with little loss.
Indeed, the reason why Msavat Derviolu resigned from the MHP and became one of the founders of the Y Party was in reaction to Baheli's formation of a popular alliance with President and AK Party leader Tayyip Erdoan. Given this, Derviolu's Y Party will not support Erdoan's efforts for a constitutional amendment in the TBMM. On the other hand, we must not forget that politics is ultimately a balance between losses and gains.
Let's also consider the reverse: Can Derviolu increase the number of party Y MPs through transfers from other parties? For a party that halved its votes in the 2024 elections compared to the 2023 elections ten months ago, it is not easy despite a change in leadership – even if anything is possible on paper. In addition, the national vote share of the MHP, from which it comes, has also decreased compared to 10 months ago.
Hot week in politics
In any case, it seems possible to affirm that the change of direction within party Y will have an impact on the political balance.
The completion of the congress before Erdoan's meeting with CHP leader zgr zel this week is also important for political balances. It can even be said that Erdoan and zel see the advantage of holding this meeting after the change of leadership of Party Y.
It can easily be said that Party Y's calculations are made at the headquarters of the AK Party, CHP and MHP. Derviolu faces a difficult process to keep his party cohesive and bring it together.
