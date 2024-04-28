Donald Trump criticizes White House Correspondents' Dinner after being mocked





Donald Trump criticized this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner after being repeatedly mocked.

At the annual event bringing together journalists, politicians and celebrities, President Joe Biden gave a speech in which he teased the former president, calling him a “6-year-old.”

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, who hosted the event, also took aim at the former president.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social in response, Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, wrote: “The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad. Colin Jost bombed and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! worse than that!”

Donald Trump in New York on January 11, 2024. Trump criticized Joe Biden and Colin Jost and said the White House Correspondents' Dinner was "really bad." Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The event, which celebrates political journalists and raises money for scholarships, was founded in 1914 and has held a dinner most years since 1921.

This year, protesters stood outside the Washington Hilton, criticizing Biden's response to the war between Israel and Gaza.

The conflict began after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which left 1,200 people dead and more than 200 others taken hostage.

In nearly seven months of war, the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 34,000, with more than 76,000 injured, according to the Associated Press from Gaza's Hamas-controlled health ministry.

Some protesters called on journalists to boycott the event and others called for a ceasefire.

What we know

Age has become a theme in the election, with people questioning the 81-year-old Biden and his ability to run again.

“Yes, age is an issue. I'm an adult, I'm running against a 6-year-old,” the Democrat said at the event.

He later added: “Age is the only thing we have in common. In fact, my vice president supports me,” referring to Trump's strained relationship with former Vice President Mike Pence.

Biden also mocked Trump over gaffes he made during his recent speeches and criminal trials.

Comedian Matt Friend also mocked Trump by doing an impression of him during his speech.

Views

Chris Sununu, the Republican governor of New Hampshire, reacted to the speech. He said, according to the Guardian: “The president nailed his speech, so it's a victory for him at such a late hour. It's never easy as a politician to make a joke. We're not made to be funny. Don't expect us to be funny. So any time you're a politician you get even a slight laugh, it's a victory.

And after?

Newsweek has reached out to the Biden and Trump teams by email for comment on this story. A Trump spokesperson said: “President Trump is 100% correct. »

Updated 4/28/24, 4:01 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

Updated 4/28/24, 6:12 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with comment from Trump's spokesperson.

