As China's influence fades within the EU and relations between India and France boom, Beijing launches 'calls' to Paris Firstpost

As China's presence in Europe continues to decline, reports are emerging that Beijing has called on France to push the European Union to adopt a positive and pragmatic policy towards China.

The call comes just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Europe. The call was made Saturday by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a phone call with the French president's diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne.

I hope the French side will push the EU to continue to pursue a positive and pragmatic policy towards China, Wang Yi said in a telephone interview, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

What was the appeal of China?

In the call, Wang insisted that Beijing and Paris seek independence and autonomy and oppose world division and confrontation between camps.

He also stressed that the international community expected the two countries to have a “common voice.”

At a time when the international situation is complex and unstable, with many challenges and hot spots, the international community expects China and France to adopt a unanimous position on major issues concerning global peace and stability. , the future and destiny of humanity, and adopt a unanimous position on major issues concerning global peace and stability as well as the future and destiny of humanity. common voice, affirmed the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs.

China willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with French side [and] promote cooperation between the two countries in various fields to a new level, he added.

Separately, the ministry quoted Bonne as saying that the two sides should join hands to promote de-escalation of sensitive issues, address global challenges such as climate change, and make positive contributions to narrow the gap between the North and the South. and avoid confrontation between the camps. “.

China's influence is fading in Europe

The Chinese president is expected to visit France next Saturday to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Furthermore, Hungary confirmed that the Chinese leader would visit the country from May 8 to 10 after a stopover in Serbia. China has not yet confirmed all of these trips.

One of the main reasons why the Chinese president is considering visiting these countries is the fact that in recent years relations between the European Union and China have deteriorated significantly. Unprecedented trade imbalances and growing discontent within the bloc over lack of access to the Chinese market are one of the main factors behind these tensions.

Last week, the European Commission launched an investigation into alleged preferences given to Chinese companies in the purchase of medical devices. In addition, Chinese-made electric vehicles are also under the surveillance radar, amid concerns that the support could translate into a price advantage for Chinese companies in the European market.

European countries like Italy have also distanced themselves from the Belt and Road Initiative and growing ties between China and Russia have displeased several countries amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In this context, Beijing is currently hoping that none of these investigations will lead to economic decoupling since it is already struggling with trade restrictions imposed by the United States.

China moves closer to France under the Modi-Macron era

China's decision to knock on France's doors comes at a time when Indo-French relations have reached an unprecedented level. In July 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Bastille Day parade as the chief guest at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to receive the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. Macron returned the favor after visiting India as the chief guest of the 2024 Republic Day parade.

On the economic front, these two countries signed several memorandums of understanding during these visits. Some of the economic initiatives included Paris' decision to allow UPI payments at the Eiffel Tower.

In the defense sector, India and France agreed to work together on joint production of defense equipment, including helicopters and submarines, for the Indian armed forces and production for countries friends. The deal was sealed during Macron's visit to the country in January.

It is pertinent to note that after Russia, France is the largest arms supplier to India, which has been dependent on its fighter jets for decades. France's decision to deliver 26 Rafale aircraft and 3 Scorpène submarines also demonstrates the deep defense ties between the two countries.

We can therefore see China moving closer to France at a time when the Modi-Macron dynamic is strengthening ties between India and France. France also offers China a gateway to Europe.

In April 2023, Macron makes a controversial visit to China. After his visit, the French president declared that the European bloc should adopt strategic autonomy and not be a vassal in a confrontation between the United States and China. So, with this visit, Beijing plans to capitalize on this same feeling of the French leader.

With the contribution of agencies.