Prabowo bluntly reveals Jokowi's role in the 2024 presidential election





President-elect for the period 2024-2029 Prabowo Subianto said that President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) contribution to the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres) was important. Prabowo admitted to receiving various instructions from Joko Widodo. “I have to express here how well Pak Joko Widodo prepared me,” Prabowo said in his speech at the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Council (PBNU) Halalbihalal event at the PBNU Office, Central Jakarta, on Sunday April 28, 2024. Prabowo did not clearly mention the preparations in question. He only admitted to learning from Jokowi during the 2024 presidential election, because Jokowi caused Prabowo's defeat in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections. “I said (Jokowi) is very thorough, he is very thorough, maybe that's why I lost to him twice. But I also don't lose my mind if I lose twice , it’s better for us to learn from people who win,” says Prabowo. The Minister of Defense (Menhan) admitted that he was getting closer to Jokowi. In fact, Jokowi reportedly called him “Mas Bowo.” “Yesterday I was still called Minister of Defense, but now I know Mas Bowo better. So, 'Mas Bowo went here, met this'. So him, I'm ready, sir, I'm really ready for going to China according to his instructions, I'm going to Japan, I'm now “We were ordered to go to the Middle East because it was very important,” Prabowo said. The PBNU halalbihalal event took place in the presence of PBNU President Yahya Cholil Staquf and General Secretary of the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Board of Trustees Saifullah Yusuf (Gus Ipul). Several ministers were also present. They include former East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Quomas, Minister of National Development Planning (PPN)/head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Suharso Monoarfa and Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi. National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo and TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto were also present at the event.

