Imran Khan begins shooting for his comeback project Happy Patel in Goa? Here's what we know





Fans who were missing Bollywood's original Disney prince Imran Khan can now celebrate. It seems that he has confirmed his comeback plan and is in fact aiming for the same. According to a report in an entertainment website, Imran Khan will be back as Happy Patel. The film, a comedy about a fun and quirky character, is being shot in Goa. Vir Das, who was his co-star in Delhi Belly, is directing the film. Aamir Khan Productions is backing the film and the superstar might make an appearance in it.

Happy Patel filming begins in Goa

According to Peeping Moon, Imran Khan has started shooting in Goa. The female lead role is not yet finalized. Mona Singh, who did a fabulous job in Laal Singh Chaddha, also plays an important role in the film. This will be the first film directed by Vir Das. It looks like he also has another web series ready. Aamir Khan might make an appearance in Happy Patel.

Happy Patel is going to be his comeback after his spy thriller series was shelved. He was planning to make a comeback with Abbas Tyrewala's web series. They are long-time friends. Imran Khan was supposed to be a spy in the Disney+Hotstar spy thriller dealing with South Asian counter-espionage. However, the project did not take off. Imran Khan said that he was happy as the film was shelved as he wanted to play more cheerful characters. He said he doesn't come off as an alpha male character. Fans love his previous romantic comedies which were light and fun. Happy Patel is in the same genre. On the personal front, he moved in with his girlfriend Lekha Washington into one of Karan Johar's apartments.

Aamir Khan's banner has four films lined up

Aamir Khan Productions has hit the nail on the head with Laapataa Ladies. It’s also getting immense love on Netflix. They have four more films in the pipeline, including Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. Aamir Khan is also gearing up to launch his son Junaid Khan with Sai Pallavi in ​​the One Day remake.

