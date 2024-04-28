Donald Trump leads a sleepy and sordid criminal trial





No television cameras are allowed in Judge Juan Merchan's courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courthouse, and so dispatches from Donald Trump's secret trial have arrived mostly by text message. The human arrangement exposed, in which a man in his sixties is forced to reckon not with his alleged major political crimes (these cases will be brought later, in other jurisdictions) but with more sordid affairs, s It turned out delicious for the journalists in the room. Some have taken a hyper-observational approach to journalists: Jonathan Alter noted in the Times that although Trump usually wears a red tie, over the past four days in court he has opted for a blue tie. Others got more poetic: Olivia Nuzzi, from New York, wrote: Trump tilts his head dramatically and makes trout-like movements with his mouth.

All eyes, as usual, were on the accused. Would Trump make a scene, would he keep his promise to testify, would he say something truly wild? Not yet. (That's right, there are still four weeks to go.) In the hallways, he complained to reporters about the coldness of the courthouse; listening to the testimonies, he was speechless. Trump appeared to fall asleep several times, The Times' Maggie Haberman reported, with his mouth open and his head leaning on his chest. The minor drama of the pretrial motions revolved around whether the ex-president, under threat of contempt, would stop saying nasty things on social media toward jurors, witnesses and witnesses. family members of the judge and prosecutors. Perhaps in anticipation that he won't, the Secret Service has reportedly developed contingency plans: According to protocol, if Trump has to spend a few nights in jail, at least one protective escort will join him.

The fact that Joe Biden appears older and somewhat diminished has been a source of liberal panic. But Trump is also declining, right in front of us. Cash-strapped and facing legal bills estimated at seventy-six million dollars, he spent much of the winter courting billionaires at Mar-a-Lago. After denouncing White House plans to aid the Ukrainian war effort and force the sale of TikTok or ban it, Trump saw Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House, help propel both proposals in the law. (Republican lawmakers take Trump's policy orders with a grain of salt, headlines a report in The Hill.) And although Trump has warned for months that any attempt to try him criminally would anger his supporters, last week , according to the On several occasions, the number of Trump fans outside the courthouse had fallen into the single digits.

For those paying attention, this trial is shaping up to be an interesting and shady spectacle. The case hinges on whether Trump illegally interfered with the 2016 presidential election by paying adult film actor Stormy Daniels not to publicly reveal that she and Trump had sex , and conspiring to get the National Enquirer tabloid family to buy out potentially damaging accusers. before their stories were made public. Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and current antagonist, and emotionally lyrical presence, will testify; Daniels too, a cooler customer. The first witness was David Pecker, the former CEO of parent company National Enquirers, who described an August 2015 meeting in which he, Trump and Cohen discussed how he could help Trump's campaign. Pecker said he promised to publish positive stories about the billionaire and negative ones about his opponents, and to be your eyes and ears.

According to Pecker's account, his magazines paid a former Trump Tower doorman thirty thousand dollars to silence a hard-to-believe story that the presidential candidate had a secret child with a maid, and one hundred and fifty thousand dollars for a Playboy model named Karen McDougal, for not going public with her more convincing account of a nine-month affair with Trump. (Trump denies all affairs and any wrongdoing.) The boss will take care of it, Pecker said Cohen told him, but, when Trump delayed paying him back, the tabloid king refused to act as a go-between in the effort to buy. Stormy Daniels, leading Cohen to approach her directly. Shortly before the inauguration, Pecker said, the president-elect invited him to a meeting at Trump Tower with future Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee; and FBI Director James Comey, where Trump thanked Pecker for all he had done. The two worlds that Trump defined, that of tabloid manipulation and that of Republican politics, were therefore totally intertwined.

These elements, such as adulterous sex, secret rewards, a presidential candidate facing thirty-four counts could constitute a trial of the century, but, because much of this story has already been published in investigative reports, notably by New Yorker Ronan Farrow, and in testimony to Congress. , it lacks a crucial ingredient: surprise. Some liberal pundits questioned whether it was worth bringing the case. I'm having a hard time mustering even a meh, election law expert Rick Hasen wrote in the Los Angeles Times, pointing to the potential for political backlash and higher-stakes cases to come. (Those cases could become slightly narrower as the Supreme Court last week appeared receptive to Trump's arguments that some of the actions for which he has been accused are protected by presidential immunity.) But the case of silence is one in which a presidential candidate is accused. to use his wealth to make his election more likely, and whether he committed crimes is a question worth investigating, especially in the minds of voters who say they wouldn't vote for a criminal. (That's sixty percent of independents and a quarter of Republicans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey.) The sleepy scene at the courthouse suggests not so much a pro-Trump crowd as a dawning truth: that for the first time Trump has struggled to get attention for some time now, a decade.

Even in Manhattan, the action is elsewhere. A few miles out of town, at Columbia University, student protests against Israel's war in Gaza attracted international attention and sparked a media frenzy that overshadowed Trump's trial. (News coverage of the protests, somewhat bizarrely, has also crowded out news about the war itself.) With polls showing the presidential race essentially tied, Biden may prefer to run against the cycle's ubiquitous Trump 2020 election, whose lies and threats were easier for people to notice. The dynamics of the trial could carry over into the election: Trump is diminishing, but the public is listening, because everyone already knows exactly who he is.

