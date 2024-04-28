



After 21 years of service, the current chancellor, Lord Christopher Patton, has announced that he will step down at the end of the year. The University has since made changes to the appointment process. Previously, a nomination by at least 50 members of the University was the basic requirement for running for the post of Chancellor. Now, potential applicants will need approval from a panel of selected internal University representatives. If two or more candidates receive approval, one online voting will take place, during which the members of the Convocation, composed mostly of former students, will have the right to vote. The rule changes have been decried by politicians and the media. Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, warning that this electoral process is source of divisionand former Secretary of State for Leveling Neil O'Brian compared the changes to a [European] a “managed democracy” of the bloc type. The temperature even accused the University of having committed a woke scam. The derision of the changes seems severe as elections for chancellor have never been the most democratic. In the last two elections, votes had to be taken in person, so turnout did not exceed 9,000 people, a figure that is likely to be broken by online voting. The internal pre-selection process can also be compared to political parties choosing their own leaders. In most democracies, voters cannot choose candidates for top office, unlike in the United States. Instead, they choose from among the party's elected leaders. A charitable interpretation might assume that pre-selection even eliminates the risk of unserious candidates acting as saboteurs in an online election. A few weeks ago, a leaked email also revealed that members of legislatures or people active in politics will not be able to run for the chancellorship of Oxford University. Indeed, the last four chancellors were active politicians when they were elected. Lord Patten was European Commissioner; his predecessor Roy Jenkins was an MP; Harold Macmillan was still Prime Minister and Lord Halifax was Education Secretary. As the Chancellor is the titular head of the University, this is primarily a ceremonial and ambassadorial role which includes advocacy, advice and fundraising work. These duties do not necessarily seem contradictory to the responsibilities of a high-ranking politician in the twilight of his life, but perhaps the University simply wishes to avoid any risk of perceived impropriety. Ironically, the decision to impose a ban on active politicians may have inadvertently triggered suspicions of foul play. In practice, this rule should have little impact on the choice of chancellor. Traditionally, this role was reserved for senior politicians such as prime ministers, foreign ministers and European commissioners. Under current rules, two of the speculative favorites, Boris Johnson and Therese May, He would not be barred from running for the position, as neither of them are expected to become MPs after the next general election. All this fuss just seems like much ado about nothing. Image credit: Cameron Samuel Keys Image description: Radcliffe camera photo Post Views: 223 Did you like this article ? Why not share it? Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oxfordstudent.com/2024/04/28/should-the-chancellor-be-a-politician/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos