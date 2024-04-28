Regional revitalization of Iraq: economic collaboration between Turkey and the Gulf

The shifting sands of Middle East geopolitics have long been a subject of global intrigue, with power dynamics constantly shifting. In this ever-changing landscape, one nation is emerging as a central player: Iraq. After years of turmoil and conflict, Iraq is regaining its position on the regional scene, propelled by strategic partnerships with Turkey and the Gulf states. Recent developments underscore the transformative potential of economic integration and diplomatic collaboration to revitalize Iraq's role in the Middle East.

Over the past decade, the influence of the Arabian Gulf has increased, with Gulf states playing a proactive role in shaping regional dynamics. Meanwhile, countries like Iraq, Syria, and Egypt have seen their geopolitical importance fluctuate. Nonetheless, Iraq's resurgence is undeniable as it strives to move beyond its turbulent history and establish itself as a focal point of cooperation and stability in the region. This palpable transformation reflects Iraq's determination to assert its presence on the regional scene and to contribute positively to the evolving landscape of the Middle East.

At the heart of Iraq's resurgence is a concentrated effort to move beyond its historic role as a theater of regional conflict. Rather, it aims to capitalize on its strategic location and abundant resources to cultivate alliances and promote economic collaboration. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent visit to Iraq symbolized a crucial step in this quest, paving the way for deeper cooperation in various sectors. This diplomatic engagement underscores Iraq's commitment to forging new partnerships and charting a path toward sustainable development and regional stability.

The signing of 26 agreements and memorandums of understanding during Erdogan's visit highlights the depth of commitment to mutual cooperation. Among the most important outcomes is the quadrilateral memorandum of understanding for joint cooperation on the Development Road Project, a transformative initiative involving Turkey, Iraq, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. With a substantial budget of $17 billion, this project aims to establish critical road and rail infrastructure linking the Gulf to Turkey via Iraq. By leveraging Iraq's strategic geography and its extensive border network, the Development Road project promises to catalyze a new era of economic cooperation and connectivity in the region.

However, the significance of the Development Road project goes beyond its tangible infrastructural benefits. This represents a paradigmatic shift toward resolving political tensions through economic cooperation and development efforts. The proactive participation of Qatar and the UAE in financing and approving the project highlights their commitment to fostering stability and prosperity in the region. By leveraging economic initiatives to resolve long-standing disputes, stakeholders are paving the way for a more harmonious and prosperous Middle East.

Moreover, the Gulf States' commitment to Iraq is not only driven by economic considerations but also by strategic imperatives. As Iran's influence casts a shadow over the region, efforts to align Baghdad with the Gulf states have gained momentum. Iraq's proactive stance in hosting a conference to discuss the proposed development road, which notably excluded Iran, demonstrates its aspiration to assert its independence and chart its course in regional affairs.

The Development Road project offers Qatar and the UAE an opportunity to strengthen their economic ties with Turkey and Iraq, while broadening their investment horizons. Qatar's commitment to provide $10 billion for infrastructure projects in Iraq demonstrates its desire to strengthen economic collaboration in the region. Likewise, the UAE's ability to oversee major ports makes it an important ally of Iraq in developing its maritime infrastructure. These investments not only promote economic growth, but also deepen regional connectivity and cooperation.

However, the success of the development road project depends on the ability to adapt to Iraq's complex political landscape and resolve existing disputes, such as disagreements over the maritime border between Kuwait and Iraq. Yet these challenges offer opportunities for constructive dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders. The involvement of Turkey and the Gulf States in facilitating the negotiations demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the success of the project and fostering regional stability.

Despite the existence of rival regional connectivity initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, the proposed development route represents a unified effort to promote cooperation and integration in the region. By transcending zero-sum mindsets, stakeholders can capitalize on the potential of multiple economic corridors to create a more interconnected and prosperous Middle East. This collective approach promotes synergy between various initiatives, thereby strengthening regional stability and prosperity.

The strategic alliance between Turkey, the Gulf States and Iraq plays a central role in Iraq's recovery and in promoting economic unity in the Middle East. Initiatives such as the Development Road project serve as catalysts to bridge political divides and move towards collective prosperity and stability. As the region undergoes continued transformation, the imperative for collaboration and dialogue cannot be overstated. These pillars are essential to address complex challenges and unlock the region's unlimited potential for growth and cooperation. Embracing this philosophy ensures a better future for all stakeholders in the evolving Middle East landscape.