President Jokowi meets with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress Zhao Lejidi Beijing to discuss a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. “The comprehensive strategic partnership between Indonesia and China has existed for 10 years and we must continue to maintain it to strengthen relations,” President Jokowi said at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, as reported by ANTARA, Wednesday October 18. Jokowi met with Zhao Leji after attending the opening ceremony of the 3rd Belt Road Forum (BRF) Summit at the same venue. “And I appreciate the cooperation between parliaments that went well,” Jokowi said. On the other hand, according to him, the Indonesian and Chinese governments also agreed to strengthen their cooperation in various fields. “And of course this requires the support of Parliament,” he added. Meanwhile, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Zhao Leji, said that Indonesia is one of the most important partners in the region under the cooperation “Initiative of Belt and Road Initiative. “Ten years earlier, President Xi Jinping first launched the Belt and Road Initiative,” Zhao Leji said. Zhao said that under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Jokowi, the two countries are keen to continue this initiative. “The cooperation has achieved considerable progress, so it plays a role in increasing regional economic cooperation,” Zhao Leji added. After the meeting which lasted about 15 minutes, Jokowi and his entourage were then invited to have lunch together. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a program launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 under the name One Belt One Road (OBOR). At that time, Xi wanted to revive the glory of the Sutera Line (Silk Road) in the 21st century. This strategy involves massive investments and infrastructure development in 152 countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. Belts or belts refer to land routes in the form of routes connecting China with Central Asia and South Asia, as well as Europe and railways, also known as the line economic belt Sutera. Meanwhile, routes or routes refer to the 21st century Sutera sea route or shipping line that connects China to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, East Africa and North Africa, as well as Europe. Infrastructure projects in Indonesia receiving funding include energy projects, water management, agriculture and rail transportation, both light rail transit (LRT) and high-speed trains. 147 countries, including Indonesia, have scrapped BRI program agreements, for example, the Jakarta Bandung High Speed ​​Rail (KCJB) with a 142-kilometer train. There are also China-Laos trains, China-Europe express trains and the Mombasa-Nairobi train. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/kr/berita/320906 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos