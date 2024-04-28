More people consider Donald Trump's presidency a success than Joe Biden's: poll





Former President Trump received higher marks than President Biden when it came to Americans' perceptions of their presidency, according to a new poll.

In a CNN and SSRS poll released Thursday, 55% of Americans surveyed said they now view Trump's presidency as a success, while only 39% said they thought the same of Biden's presidency.

About 44% of respondents said Trump's presidency was a failure, while about 61% said the same about Biden. Fewer people view Trump's presidency as a failure today than they did when he left office in January 2021, when 55% of respondents said the same, pollsters noted.

Biden's failure rate, however, is higher than in January 2022, when 57% of Americans surveyed called the first year of his administration a failure.

The same poll finds Trump also leading Biden by 6 points in a head-to-head matchup, garnering about 49% of the vote to Biden's 43%.

The findings come nearly six months before the November elections, in which Trump and Biden are their respective parties' presumptive nominees.

Biden has faced a string of recent polls showing low approval ratings. Last week, a Gallup analysis found that his rating was lower than that of any other president in recent history at the same point in his tenure in the White House.

The president averaged 38.7 percent approval for the job during his 13th quarter in office, which ran from January 20 to April 19.

During the same quarter, Trump had an average approval rating of 46.8 percent; Former President Obama's was 45.9 percent, and former President George W. Bush's was 51 percent, Gallup found.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and the Trump campaign for comment.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS April 18-23 among a random national sample of 1,212 adults, including 967 registered voters. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

