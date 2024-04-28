IK gives green light to negotiations with government?





ISLAMABAD: In a major step forward in reconciling relations with the powers that be, jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally allowed his party's top leaders to sit at the table with the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League and Nawaz.

Sources aware of the matter told Business Recorder that the former prime minister had given the green light to his party's top leaders to hold talks with the military and political parties, but with a set of conditions that must not not conflict with the constitution and law of the country. Earth.

When asked to elaborate, a senior PTI leader, who declined to be named, said talks with the establishment and the government would take place, but he was simply out of control. question that we accept anything that goes beyond the scope of the constitution.

IK rejects reports of any agreement with the powers that be

In the same breath, he said that the PTI would not accept any demand to accept the February 8 rigged elections as the people's mandate was stolen in broad daylight and there will be no compromise on this.

He said Imran Khan had given standing instructions to the party's top leadership that any debate should strictly adhere to the constitution and legal frameworks, adding that nothing regarding rigged elections should be accepted.

The sources said the terms of reference (TOR) will be defined ahead of the crucial talks, guiding discussions with stakeholders including the establishment and political parties.

Speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz, who is also a close aide of Imran Khan, said the current political instability in the country was the reason to give a chance to dialogue. He maintained the importance of defining the parameters of dialogue.

How the negotiations will take place and in what environment should be decided first, after that we will continue the discussions, he added.

He raised questions about the authenticity of the incumbent government formed after the February 8 elections, highlighting the use of Form 47.

It remains to be seen how empowered this government is, Faraz said, adding that it was essential to lay the foundation and create an enabling environment before entering into dialogue with the government and the establishment.

