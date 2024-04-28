Xi Jinping and the challenge to the United States in the Middle East through mediation between Hamas and Fatah





For a superpower like China, there is no greater test of America's diplomatic capabilities than the Middle East. Aware of the stakes, Beijing is trying to exploit to its advantage the instability following the Islamist attack of October 7 to display the influence acquired by the country of the dragon on the international scene. The agency takes this into account Reuters which reports in these hours how Hamas and Fatah agreed to participate in Chinese to unprecedented talks aimed at restoring political unity in the Palestinian territories. The rivalry between the two Palestinian organizations dates back to 2007, when Hamas forcibly ousted Fatah from the Gaza Strip. Mahmoud Abbas, the popular president of the Palestinian Authority that controls the West Bank, belongs to the latter faction. Once the brief civil war between the two movements ended, the United States decided to insert Hamas on the list of terrorist groups, therefore opposing any attempt at reconciliation between the Palestinians. Xi Jinping is therefore launching into Middle Eastern Chessboard in a context exacerbated by the consequences of the massacre committed by fedayn and of war in the gang which in recent weeks risks degenerating into a direct conflict between Tel Aviv and Tehran. We support the strengthening of the Palestinian National Authority and support all factions in achieving reconciliation and solidarity through dialogue. asserts the spokesperson for the Beijing Foreign Ministry without explicitly confirming the meeting between Hamas and Fatah. The initiative organized by China is not isolated. In recent months, in fact, the Asian giant has expressed itself on several occasions in favor of an Israeli-Palestinian peace conference and declared that it supported entry into the Union. The United Nations of Palestine to end a historical injustice . Additionally, a Chinese envoy met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar last month. In reality, Beijing's diplomatic offensive in the Middle East began in 2018 when Xi Jinping he outlined his vision of stability in the region as opposed to that guaranteed in recent decades by the United States. A vital interest if we consider that 53% of the oil imported by the Land of the Dragon comes from this area. However, experts warn that despite criticism of the Americans, China is unwilling to oust its rivals from the region because it cannot afford to expand its influence outside the Pacific. Regardless, Xi Jinping's Middle East ambitions must address not only the old Israeli-Palestinian question but also the instability caused by relations between Shiite power Iran, its Sunni neighbors and Israel. Last year, China, an ally of the American regime ayatollah, promoted a rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh. A success overshadowed by the tension betweenIran and the Jewish state which now places the Chinese in a somewhat difficult position uncomfortable towards Tel Aviv.

And the clumsy attempt to maintain equidistance between two historic enemies could soon sink the dream of a truly global China into the shifting sands of the Middle East.

