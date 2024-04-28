Politics
The Last Days of Frome
Ben Wildsmith
Dan Poulter's defection from the Conservatives to Labor marks a new stage in the party's descent into oblivion. He won't be the last rat to flee the ship, leaving Rishi Sunak perched on the stern like Leonardo Dicaprio in sliders.
In retrospect, it was always possible that Boris Johnson would bring about the death of the Conservative Party.
He lived his life as a human wrecking ball, destroying everything around him as passersby felt compelled to look on in horror.
It's cheap entertainment, though, a YouTube compilation of car crashes with comedic voiceover.
The party's decision to let him boast about the endless difficulties of Brexit, brushing them off with casual chauvinism was itself short-sighted, but when the pandemic exploded under his leadership, the party's innate superficiality was laid bare to the eyes of all.
'Suction'
Serious conservatism has always been paternalistic. Harold Macmillan's patrician style of governance recognized the responsibility that privilege entails.
Although the lower orders were to be kept out of the family silverware, they were to be given their comforts and recognized for the work they had done.
All this ended with Margaret Thatcher's insistence on aspiration as the first national virtue.
After 1979, it was assumed that the poor man on his doorstep was willing and encouraged to put in 20 hours a day to dislodge the rich man from his castle. The aristocratic contempt for effort and professionalism seemed to have disappeared forever under a tidal wave of commercial vulgarity.
Grouse moors acquired gift shops and Alan Sugar rose through the ranks of the nobility like a bulldog with a bit of Colmans mustard on his arse.
Governance by toff
Toff's return to governance in 2010 deeply shocked me. Although the Blair government contained many privileges, with John Prescott held up as a sort of mascot of the proletariat, it was desperate to minimize embarrassing and comfortable origins.
Yes, Blair had gone to Fettes, but his speech was resolutely aimed at the people. John Major, for his part, actually was people. Apparently he liked frozen peas. Imagine!
So how did David Cameron and George Osborne manage, in one fell swoop, to turn us back into a feudal society?
Not only did they rise to power with unashamedly received pronunciation and famous family histories, but their policies openly penalized anyone unlucky enough to be poor in possessions. It wasn't even sugar coated. Austerity was imposed on the nation from a great social height and in England they tolerated it and voted for more.
Meanwhile, looking behind the scenes, Boris Johnson could see his path opening up.
If the English electorate accepted the faux-paternalistic, take-their-medication arrogance of Cameron and Osborne, then surely he had spent his life perfecting the chic-boy-from-the-end-of-the-world act, complete with scattered Latin hairstyles and comical hairstyles, was destined to succeed.
English psyche
The road from John Major to Johnson cuts through the English psyche and reveals a nation that never grew up. Major is a recognizable character from all walks of life.
Essentially honest, he tried hard, didn't sell himself very effectively, and left high office quietly. There are people like him in every workplace.
He represents an authentic version of southern English masculinity. doesn't represent were the wild fantasies of imaginary England.
While a walk around Reading or Basingstoke might see you encounter a hundred John Majors strolling around Marks & Sparks in their Saturday pants, you would need a psychotherapist to show you the forces that have unleashed Boris Johnson on the World Scene.
Much has been made of his alleged imitation of Churchill. This, however, is to underestimate the depth of the illusion he was playing on.
The cultural touchstone he was actually invoking was, I can reveal, Henry VIII.
Dishonest exceptionalism
All English madness is born from the idea of this gluttonous and vicious despot around whom an exceptionally dishonest industry has revolved for centuries.
A class system that delegates all chores downward produces a special kind of nostalgia.
Your personal potential may be limited to becoming assistant manager in charge of haberdashery at Dunelm's Bournemouth branch, but the wildness in you, the side that might resemble smoky Edwina Currie, dreams of medieval rampage.
Johnson amoral, sexually incontinent, rich, lucky and ultimately responsible to no one can go through this for you.
Now that the rampage is over and Rishi Sunak is sifting through the rubble for whatever else he can offer the electorate, I wonder where this impulse will find its next channel.
Collateral victim
There will be a few years of Starmerian gloom during which some repairs will be undertaken, but soon the phantasms will grow bored and seek a new psychopathic overlord to enliven their servitude.
There is some debate over whether Cymru was or is a colony. I believe that was certainly the case.
Today, she is rather the collateral victim of a nation that is self-destructing.
The agony of the Conservative Party will reveal a wider malaise in England. His self-esteem is as fragile as it is absurd.
https://nation.cymru/opinion/the-last-days-of-frome/
