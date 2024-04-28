Watch Biden unleash on Trump during Washington speech





President Joe Biden heckled Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday in Washington, DC, mocking the former president's legal troubles and the ages of the two 2024 election candidates.

Biden is 81 and Trump is 77, making them the oldest major party presidential candidates in history. Both men are battling public perceptions about their age and skills and exploiting each other's weaknesses in the race for the White House.

Biden began by mocking Trump after reporters reported that the former president appeared to fall asleep in Manhattan court last week during a criminal trial against him. Trump faces criminal charges for falsifying business records to conceal a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Sleepy Don, I like it, I might use it again, Biden joked.

Biden then mentioned the 2024 election and acknowledged: And yes, age is an issue. I'm an adult confronting a six-year-old.

Trump has also mocked Biden's age over the years, calling the president Sleepy Joe because of Biden's verbal errors. In the past, Biden has called himself a gaffe machine, but he forcefully objected to his characterization in a February special prosecutor's report as a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.

Age is the only thing we have in common, Biden said of his opponent in his speech Saturday. Actually, my vice president supports me, he joked, referring to the fact that former Vice President Mike Pence, who did not support Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, would not support Trump in 2024.

Biden said he has had a great time since his State of the Union address in March. Trump, however, has had a rough few days lately.

You could call this stormy weather, the president noted, referring to the name of the adult film star whose accusations are at the center of the ongoing criminal trial against Trump.

In the rest of his speech, Biden called on the media to avoid distractions during election coverage, said journalism was not a crime and promised the United States was doing everything it could to freeing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, classified by the United States as being wrongly detained in Russia.

Some call you an enemy of the people, Biden said, referring to Trump's previous attacks on journalists using that phrase. This is wrong and it is dangerous. You are literally risking your life doing your job.

It is tradition for the president to attend and speak at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association, which represents hundreds of journalists covering the White House, although Trump did not do so when he was president.

This year, amid the war between Israel and Hamas, about 400 demonstrators gathered outside the dinner to protest the Biden administration's stance on the war and its media coverage, according to a coalition of activist groups that organized the demonstration. The war has killed 1,200 people in Israel, according to the Israeli government, and more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The death toll includes at least 97 journalists, including 92 Palestinians, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Video provided by organizers shows protesters marching toward the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the event took place, chanting Media, media, when you lie, Gaza journalists die and holding a banner that read Biden's legacy is genocide.

The protest followed the publication by a group of journalists in Gaza of an open letter on April 15 calling on the media to boycott the event.

As Palestinian journalists, we urgently appeal to you, our colleagues around the world, to demand immediate and unwavering action against the Biden administration's ongoing complicity in the massacre and systematic persecution of journalists in Gaza, reads -on in the letter.

Journalist Mehdi Hasan, who recently left MSNBC after his show was canceled and started his own media organization Zeteoh, responded to the boycott call by posting on X (formerly Twitter) that although he had attended the dinner the last two years, he wouldn't do it this year. in solidarity with journalists in Gaza.

