Don't let a second wave of COVID-19 happen

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo reiterated that the Task Force for Acceleration of Handling COVID-19 was not complacent in the face of the reduction in positive cases in a number of regions. He also said that the Task Force and all regional stakeholders must prevent the second wave of COVID-19 transmission in Indonesia.

“I have to remind you not to have a second wave, a second wave. There should be no surge,” Jokowi said when visiting the Task Force Headquarters at the BNPB Office, East Jakarta, Wednesday, June 10.

He added that this team has a big task because the threat of COVID-19 is still dynamic, especially since no vaccine against this virus has been found. Even if a vaccine has been found, it cannot be used immediately. Because it requires clinical trials and field trials first. This process also takes a long time.

“So we have to adapt to COVID. Adapt new habits,” he said.

The former governor of DKI Jakarta reminded him that adapting to this virus does not mean losing. Instead, all parties must adopt new habits in accordance with health protocols. This way, people can be productive immediately while avoiding the dangers of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new normal phase must remain cautious

Jokowi also reminded that the implementation of the new normal phase must still refer to data and facts on the ground.

He added that the new phase of normality which will be implemented in a number of areas has used a comprehensive scientific indicator and is in line with the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO).

However, he recalled, the application of this new normal must still be cautious. “Don’t let any mistake decide that there will be an increase in cases in an area because of steps we didn’t do well,” he said.

Previously, Wiku Adisasmito, Chairman of the Expert Team of the Task Force for Acceleration of Handling of COVID-19, said that several measures need to be taken during the new normal phase towards a safe and productive society .

“Measures must be taken by local governments to create a safe and productive community in the face of COVID-19,” said Wiku during a press conference at the National Task Force Media Center, Jakarta, Monday 8 June.

The first is the preliminary step. At this early stage, local governments condition by providing information that is comprehensive, clear and easy to understand by the community. This information includes prevention and management of COVID-19. Various parties can transmit information through socialization and effective public communication.

The second is the timing phase. This includes determining when an area can begin socio-economic activation taking into account epidemiological data, level of compliance with health protocols, organizational readiness and management of the region and ensure the preparedness of health service facilities.

The third is the priority step. This step consists of selecting regions or sectors where socio-economic activities can be gradually restored by carrying out simulations so that these activities are sustainable.

The fourth is the central and regional coordination stage. This step is important because of the need for mutual consultation between the central government and local governments who are in synergy in decision-making.

The fifth stage is the monitoring and evaluation phase. The stages of supervision, control and evaluation of the implementation of the revival of socio-economic activities.

“We want to convey, regarding monitoring and evaluation of regional risk maps. For example, for green zones or unaffected areas, we carry out monitoring and evaluation of unaffected districts. The change of Data from 102 city-regencies to 92 city-regencies is not affected, said Wiku.

Furthermore, this data change occurs based on the assessment of public health indicators. “We will deliver the results of monitoring and evaluation of zoning on a weekly basis, every Monday,” he concluded.

