Many people don't like a strong India

Hosapete (Karnataka):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that some countries and institutions want India and its government to be weak in order to make easy profits.

He alleged that Congress was also a beneficiary of “this corruption.” When the country is changing rapidly, some countries and some institutions don't like it. Many people do not like a strong India. They want the country and its government to be weak, so that they can make profits easily, Prime Minister Modi said at a public meeting in this Taluka headquarters town of Vijayanagara district.

A weak government helps them do their jobs as per their demands, he said.

Congress also clearly benefited from this corruption. This was the game going on but the BJP became a challenge for them. Their worry is that there is a BJP government that no one can bend, the Prime Minister said.

He added that those who know the Delhi Lutyens know that before 2014, brokers reigned supreme in the corridors of power.

Hotel suites were reserved for years for lobbyists who would get all their work done through lobbying, Modi said.

The Prime Minister said there was a cleanliness drive in the corridors of power after 2014.

I want to make it clear to the Congress and its allies that no matter how hard you try to block the BJP, India will remain a developed nation, he said.

He told the gathering that India used to import toys worth millions of rupees but due to his initiatives, the country has become a major exporter of toys.

The BJP's pro-local campaign is creating a global market for our products, the Prime Minister stressed.

He blamed the Congress government for allegedly destroying the seeds of development sown by the BJP in Karnataka. “The Congress is not working and is blocking all the good work done by the BJP,” he added.

We worked for the development of industries in Karnataka, but the Congress created a power shortage in the state after coming to power. Without electricity, industries will collapse. The power shortage has impacted industries in Karnataka, Modi claimed.

The Prime Minister criticized the Congress for not implementing the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

He alleged that the Congress had committed “injustice” to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes of Jammu and Kashmir due to Article 370 as they were not getting reservations as per the constitutional provision.

This is my tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I respected the constitution. By repealing Article 370, I have given reservation rights to the SC/ST communities of Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said.

Accusing the Congress of being anti-SC/ST and anti-women, the Prime Minister said the BJP had for the first time nominated a woman from a Scheduled Tribe, Droupadi Murmu, as President of India.

To defeat it, the INDIA bloc made all efforts, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that it also opposed a Dalit, Ramnath Kovind, as president.

The Prime Minister said the Congress wanted to usurp 55 per cent of the people's wealth, which people have saved to pass on to their children and distribute among its “vote bank”.

After squandering the resources of this country, these corrupt people now want to usurp private properties, PM Modi charged.

