Frankly, Prabowo qualified for the presidential election thanks to Jokowi's blessing









Bali – President-elect Prabowo Subianto has openly expressed his reasons for running in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres). He admitted that he was running for president (capres) again after receiving the blessing and support of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This was revealed when Prabowo attended a halalbihalal event for the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Board of Trustees. He first spoke about Jokowi's views on the leadership of the government. “I believe that in the decisions made by Mr. Jokowi, it is the duty of the government to accept the trust of the people and truly work for the interests of all the Indonesian people, for the security of the entire Indonesian nation ” said Prabowo. PBNU, Kramat Raya, Central Jakarta, Sunday (28/4/2024), as quoted by Détik News. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The General Chairman (Ketum) of the Gerindra Party then spoke about the reasons why he decided to run again in the 2024 presidential election. He said that this decision was also due to the figure of Jokowi. “So when I was asked whether I wanted to run or not in 2024, I openly answered 'I will run if I am approved and supported by Pak Joko Widodo',” Prabowo added. According to Prabowo, Jokowi's support is necessary because he wants to continue the programs led by Gibran Rakabuming Raka's father. Prabowo said he was determined to continue Jokowi's program in 2024-2029. “Why? Because we need continuity, we need a commitment to sustainability. The good things, the already so important investments of public money must be ensured. Is everything okay? Good of course not, should we improve it? Of course it is necessary”, should we take the initiative? “Innovate, look for solutions that are more quickly felt by people, of course we have to do that,” Prabowo added. Learning after being beaten twice by Jokowi On this occasion, Prabowo also said that he was still preparing while waiting for the inauguration of the president and vice president on October 20. “We are studying the problem, we are meeting with experts, we are discussing with all the elements to formulate measures so that the October date for the delivery of the mandate is not a void, that there is no wasted time,” he added. Prabowo then spoke about President Jokowi's role in preparing for the 2024 elections. He also mentioned that he was defeated by Jokowi in two presidential elections. “And for this I must say here how much Pak Joko Widodo prepared me. Brothers and sisters, he is someone who I can say is very thorough, he is very thorough, maybe that is why I lost twice against him,” said Prabowo who accompanied the laughter of the halalbihalal participants at PBNU. Nevertheless, Prabowo chose to draw inspiration from the figure of Jokowi who won several consecutive presidential elections. He felt that Jokowi really prepared him to run. “But I'm not losing my mind either, if we lose twice it's better to learn from the one who won. But even now he's attentive and I feel like I'm really prepared,” he added . This article was published on Détik News. Learn more here And here! Watch the video “Samawi Volunteers Invite North Jakarta Fishermen to Celebrate Prabowo Victory“

