Trump destroys 'absolute disaster' at White House Correspondents' Dinner





Donald Trump trashed the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Sunday after being mocked by President Biden and “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost at the annual event.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad. Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! There's nothing worse than that! “, the 77-year-old former president complained on Truth Social.

Trump broke with tradition and skipped all White House correspondents' dinners during his presidency.

“Smiling Joe” Biden is flanked by White House Correspondents' Dinner comedy host Colin Jost and NBC Senior White House Correspondent Kelly O'Donnell at Saturday's event. REUTERS President Biden poked fun at himself and warned against Donald Trump at the WHCA dinner. REUTERS

Some have speculated that Trump was scarred by the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2011, when then-President Barack Obama mercilessly skewered him.

On Saturday night, at the annual event for journalists and celebrities, Biden used his appearance to take aim at his predecessor.

“I’m an adult running against a 6-year-old,” Biden, 81, said during his speech. “Age is the only thing we have in common. My vice president actually supports me.

Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, has refused to support his former boss in the 2024 election cycle.

“It's past 10 p.m., 'Sleepy Joe' is still awake while Donald Trump spent the last week falling asleep in court every morning, even though Fox News said he was just anti-woke,” Jost then joked.

At another point, Jost had fun with the New York Post.

Donald Trump was not happy with the attendance in Washington, DC. via REUTERS

Apologies to the New York Times, but as a Staten Islander, I get all my news from the New York Post. The only newspaper whose front page always has the same 200-point font, whether the title is World War III Begins Tomorrow or Central Park Owl Dead in Building Collision, the ribbed comic strip.

Beneath certain jokes, the dinner sometimes took on a somber tone.

“The former president defeated [Trump] has not hidden his attacks on our democracy. He said he wanted to be a dictator from day one and much more. He tells his supporters that he is vengeance and retribution,” Biden warned.

Jost mocked Trump and Biden at the annual dinner. P.A.

“When in the name of God [have you] Have you ever heard another president say something like that? And he promised a bloodbath if he lost again. We have to take this seriously,” the president said.

Jost appeared to take a break from his jokes to tout Biden in the election.

My grandfather voted for you in the last election he voted in. The reason he voted for you is because you are an honest man. I thank you for your decency,” Jost told Biden.

Biden seemed to take Jost's jousting with ease. REUTERS

Before the celebrated event, crowds of anti-Israel protesters denounced Biden and the throngs of attendees who entered the Washington, DC, Hilton.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/04/28/us-news/trump-whines-about-absolute-disaster-at-white-house-correspondents-dinner/

