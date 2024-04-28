Carrie Johnson shares heartbreaking glimpse into her tousled-haired son Wilf's pre-birthday celebration





Carrie Johnson is preparing for her eldest son Wilf's birthday as the tousle-haired youngster is about to turn four on Monday. This weekend, the little boy not only received the most beautiful hand-carved gift, but also enjoyed a very special occasion that he will remember. The mother of three took to her Instagram Stories where she shared the sweetest pictures of her son enjoying the incredible event. WATCH: Carrie Johnson Reveals Son Wilf's Incredible Birthday Present As Carrie revealed on the social media site, the little boy had the chance to ride in a fire truck for the first time! Dressed in blue jeans with a miniature red helmet and a red and yellow jacket with “Fire Dept” written on the back, Wilf was helped into the vehicle by a firefighter and was able to sit in the Before. ©Instagram Wilf was excited to ride in a fire truck Another snapshot showed the toddler running alongside the engine, his hair blowing in the wind, as his mother wrote: “Just the best day for my future 4 year old!” There were more celebrations to come as the former media executive posted a sweet photo of Wilf being cuddled by two of his friends, who she said had arrived a day early for the youngster's party. ©Instagram The little boy sitting in a fire truck Carrie hid her son's face with her caption, as two of his friends held his hand and adored him. She wrote: “The best godparents are the ones who accidentally arrive at the party a day early but bring the best cakes and gifts @joshjg.” As well as Wilf, Carrie is also mother to her daughter Romy, two years old, and her youngest son Frank, aged nine months.. The Johnsons are also the proud owners of a family of ducks that live in their sprawling nearly five-acre home garden. ©Instagram The little boy's godparents are crazy about him The pets were gifted by their neighbors shortly after they moved in and Romy and Wilfred are often photographed by their proud mum walking down to the garden pond. Last month, Carrie, who chronicles her parenting journey on Instagram, to the delight of her many followers, posted a selection of photos from time spent with her family over the previous 29 days. Captioned simply “February”, several of the images were taken on enviable sun-drenched tropical vacations. © Max Mumby/Indigo Busy mom of three One showed two of Carrie's children with their heads close together, as her daughter Romy, who has beautiful blonde curls, posed alongside her little brother Frank, as he showed off his vibrant red hair. Other vacation images included Carrie smiling on a boat as she hugged her two sons close to her, a turtle in the sand and little Wilfred sitting on the trunk of a palm tree, looking out at a beautiful clear blue ocean in an enviable place. Carrie with her husband Boris The busy mum also shared a few snaps taken closer to home, which showed her and her children bundled up as they enjoyed walking with their family in the countryside, and another which appeared to have been taken on a beach windswept British on a cool day. Carrie shares her children with former Prime Minister Boris, although he keeps a low profile when it comes to his social media presence.

