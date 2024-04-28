Musk to deploy autonomous driving technology in China: sources





Billionaire and technology entrepreneur Elon Musk landed in Beijing on Sunday, according to sources cited in a press release. Reuters the report said so. Although neither Musk nor X, his social media platform, have confirmed the trip, these sources say he will travel to China to discuss the rollout of fully autonomous driving (FSD) software for Tesla. China is extremely important to Musk and company filings show that China is Tesla's second-largest market after the United States. Musk's trip to China comes after he postponed a highly anticipated trip to China. India. Tweeting about the trip on X, he said. Unfortunately, Tesla's very heavy obligations require the India visit to be delayed, but I'm really looking forward to traveling there later this year. Musk maintains very close commercial relations with China, particularly regarding Tesla. A NOW The report states that when the company was on the verge of bankruptcy a few years ago, Musk approached Chinese authorities to open a factory in Shanghai. Today, Tesla has stored all data collected by its Chinese fleet in Shanghai since 2021, as required by Chinese regulators, and has not transferred any of it back to the United States. The SDF will also be a new boost for China. It was launched four years ago in the United States but is not yet available in China. Musk had previously hinted at the launch. Responding to a question on social media earlier this month about X, Musk said Tesla could make FSD available to customers in China very soon. Musk has never hidden his pro-China stance. When President Xi Jinping visited the United States for a summit with President Biden and then for a meeting in San Francisco with America's top business leaders in November last year, Tesla's Weibo account had a lot to say. President Xi met with Elon Musk and other important representatives in a small meeting, showing support for Tesla's development in China, the message said, adding that Musk expressed gratitude and applauded the rapid growth of the Chinese sector new energy vehicles. We are very honored to be part of this rapid growth and hope to express our sincere gratitude to the encouragement and support of all our friends, he continued. We will continue to take an in-depth interest in China, he concludes. (With inputs from Reuters)

