From Baghdad, President Barzani reiterates his attachment to the constitution and the government program

Shafaq News/President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday reiterated the Kurdistan Region's commitment to the Iraqi constitution and the agreements that led to the formation of the current government led by Mohammad Shia al-Sudani. A spokesperson for the region's presidency said Barzani's visit to Baghdad was focused on the results of al-Sudani's recent trip to the United States and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan region. “Discussions focused on the financial obligations of the Kurdistan Region, the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kurdistan and security issues, particularly the recent attack on the Kormor gas field, which caused significant economic damage to both Iraq and the Kurdistan region,” said spokesperson Dilshad Shahab. for the presidency of the Kurdistan region. “Fortunately, there has been a good common understanding of all issues during all meetings with the parties,” he added. “The emphasis was on everyone's willingness to implement the agreement that led to the formation of Al-Sudani's government and the constitution.” Shahab added that steps were taken during the meetings between the Kurdistan Region government delegation and Iraqi officials to reach a common agreement on the details of the deal, and “these steps will continue.” Regarding the “Hizmar min=Hesabi” (My Account) system, Shahab said that the Kurdistan Region aims to reassure employees and retirees. “There is good understanding between Erbil and Baghdad, and it is certain that the two parties will reach an agreement in the best interest of employees and retirees,” he said. Regarding the parliamentary elections in Kurdistan, Shahab noted that all Iraqi parties share the vision of the Kurdistan Region Presidency to hold elections with the participation of all parties. In order to create favorable conditions for the participation of all parties, including their components, in the elections, the presidency will organize a meeting in which all political parties in the Kurdistan Region will participate, Shahab said. “All necessary measures will be taken in cooperation with these parties to reach a common agreement.” The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) is in contact with the presidency in this regard, Shahab added.

