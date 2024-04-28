Trump and DeSantis meet privately in Florida





Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met privately Sunday morning in Miami, according to sources familiar with the matter, breaking a years-long feud between the presumptive Republican nominee and his former primary primary rival .

Allies brokered the meeting in hopes of eventual détente between the two men, and Trump advisers hope DeSantis will tap his network of donors to help him raise significant sums of money for the election general, said sources familiar with the matter. Like others interviewed for this story, the people spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private deliberations.

The two men met for several hours and DeSantis agreed to help Trump. The meeting was friendly, according to a person with direct knowledge.

Trump and his allies are trailing President Biden and his allies in the race for money. DeSantis has built a vast network of wealthy patrons whose assistance would be invaluable in helping Trump try to close the gap, and is popular with some Republican voters exhausted by Trump.

DeSantis also has incentive to form a closer relationship. People close to DeSantis said it was untenable for him to continue a strained relationship with Trump, especially as he contemplates his political future. He is widely seen among Republican donors and consultants as weakened after Trump's bombing in the primary.

The meeting was orchestrated by Steve Witkoff, a Florida real estate investor and developer whom both men know, and he attended. Witkoff called the former president's team and asked them to meet with DeSantis, a person familiar with the matter said.

Trump and DeSantis had not spoken since the end of a bruising primary season, where DeSantis dropped out after a disappointing result in Iowa, following months of attacks from Trump and his supporters. DeSantis offered a video endorsing Trump the day he left the race.

It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance, DeSantis said in the video he posted Sunday afternoon on the social networking site presidency encountering implacable resistance, and they see Democrats using the law to this day to attack him.

But DeSantis has not campaigned for or helped Trump since, and has in fact made backhanded criticisms of Trump. DeSantis was stung by the way Trump and his team treated him during the primary, people close to the Florida governor said.

On a call with his supporters in February after he dropped out, DeSantis said Trump had political baggage and criticized some in his orbit.

I think he has people in his circle who were in our orbit years ago who we laid off, and I think part of that is that they just have a goal to fight for, said DeSantis. These comments angered Trump's team.

At the time, Chris LaCivita, a top Trump aide, called DeSantis a sad little man.

DeSantis is widely loathed in Trump's orbit, but the former president has shown a willingness to be lenient and remarkably transactional when it benefits him.

Am I going to use the name Ron DeSanctimonious? he said after DeSantis endorsed him. I said this name was officially retired.

The two men were never personally close, but Trump supported DeSantis in 2018 for Florida governor and once considered him a rising star in the party.

In recent weeks, DeSantis hosted a donor event at a Florida resort, and those close to him said he was potentially interested in running for president again in 2028. During the Republican primary, Trump said to his advisers that he wanted to harm DeSantis for 2028. too. But he has focused on Biden and his criminal trial in recent weeks, and Trump allies say he would look favorably on DeSantis raising money for him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/04/28/trump-desantis-meeting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos