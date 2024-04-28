Narendra Modi Mega Exclusive | Rahul Gandhi's idea of ​​wealth redistribution is urban Naxal thinking, PM tells News18

The much talked about inheritance tax is being advocated by the Congress and the BJP has no plans to implement or consider it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an exclusive interview with the News18 network amid the high-octane Lok Sabha battle. .

Responding to Network18 group editor Rahul Joshi, the Prime Minister said: When one of their mahashay gave an interview in America in which he discussed the issue of inheritance tax, around 55 per cent tax on your property. Now I talk about development and legacy and they talk about plundering that legacy. Their story so far is about doing what they mentioned in the manifesto. It is my responsibility to tell my compatriots that they are taking the country in this direction. Now it's up to you whether you want to go or not. But it is my responsibility to tell you, based on the facts and their importance, [the truth].

PM Modi, clarifying the BJP's stand on inheritance tax, said the ideology of the saffron party was clear. What the Bharatiya Janata Party plans to do is written in our manifesto. How does the idea come to your mind that we are going to implement their plan? The ideology of the BJP is clear. We go before the country with our manifesto and our works. Please don't impose their big thoughts on us, he told News18, referring to Congress leader Sam Pitroda's recent remarks.

Pitroda, the US chairman of the foreign wing of Congress, sparked controversy by speaking about US inheritance taxes while addressing the issue of wealth redistribution. The comments fueled the BJP and saw the Grand Old Party rush to distance itself from the remarks.

Inheritance tax is a tax levied on the total value of a deceased person's money and assets before they are distributed to their legal heirs. India does not currently have such a system.

WEALTH REDISTRIBUTION AN URBAN NAXAL THINKING

The Prime Minister, when asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhis statement on carrying out an X-ray or socio-economic survey that would determine which sections are backward and redistribute wealth accordingly, termed it as a thinking urban Naxal.

X-rays mean attacking every home. If a woman has hidden gold where she stores grain, even that gold will be x-rayed. The jewelry will be confiscated. Land records will be scrutinized. And these will be redistributed. This Maoist ideology has never helped the world. This is completely urban Naxal thinking, the Prime Minister said.

He added: This is why the Jamaat, which usually continues to write, has kept silent on the manifesto even after 10 days, because it will help them. They were silent to protect them. It is then my responsibility to make the country aware that they are planning to loot you. The next part is that Dr. Manmohan Singh made it clear who had the first right to the country's resources. They made their intentions clear.

THE CONGRESS MANIFESTO BEARS THE IMPRINT OF THE MUSLIM LEAGUE

Criticizing the manifesto of the Grand Old Party, the Prime Minister asked whether manifestos of political parties during elections should be a mere showpiece.

I commented on the manifesto on the first day. After seeing the manifesto, I feel that it bears the stamp of the Muslim League. I thought the media would be shocked. But they kept saying whatever was presented by the Congress, PM Modi said. He added: I waited 10 days for the evils of the manifesto to be highlighted by someone or the other because if it is highlighted in an unbiased manner, it is good. Eventually, I was forced to bring these truths to light.

A VIBRANT ECONOMY

Talking about the economic and banking reforms that the government was able to undertake in the last 10 years, the Prime Minister said: We have opened 52 million bank accounts and I have benefited the most from them. I took the trinity of Jan Dhan, mobile and Aadhaar and encouraged direct benefit transfer. A sum of Rs 36 lakh crore, the number is very large, was paid into people's accounts. [via Direct Benefit Transfer]. This huge financial inclusion has happened in our country [due to opening of accounts]. This is more than the number of accounts that would have been opened worldwide in one year. There is Jal Jeevan Mission in our country. In India, 3 to 4 percent of villages are reported to have tap water in their homes, and that too in urban localities. Today, tap water has reached 14 million rural families.

Prime Minister Modi said development work has helped 25 million people escape poverty. We gave them power. My strategy is to give so much strength to the poor, so much power, that the poor themselves overcome poverty. And when the poor have overcome poverty through their hard work, they don't want to go back. It becomes a commitment and they become the strength of the country, the Prime Minister told News18.

Today, we benefit from it since 25 million people have been lifted out of poverty. It is a great achievement, the world is praising it, and it will become a model for developing countries. You see, what was the situation before 2014? Fragile 5 was making headlines. Today, we have become a dynamic economy, he said.

The Prime Minister, while sharing statistics, told the International Monetary Fund (IMF), that there is a group of 150 countries in the world, including China and India, which can be called developing countries or countries emerging economy.

They analyzed such a group by classifying them together. This is a very interesting observation. In 1998, India's GDP per capita was about 30 percent, compared to other countries in the same group. At that time, the Atal Ji government was in power. From 1998 to 2004, Atal ji increased this figure from 30 to 35 percent. It was good progress. But unfortunately in 2004 this khichdi company came and this khichdi company ruined Atal ji's work. They reduced that figure from 35 to 30 percent. All these countries [in the peer group] performed better than India. Under the UPA regime, India became poorer than other countries in the developing world. Those who were poorer than us took the lead.

He added: But in 2014, after the formation of the government, until 2019, you will be happy to know that we increased this figure to 37 percent. And when I reached the year 2024, that number was 42 percent. This means that our income has grown very quickly compared to other countries in the world. If you look at the rate of inflation over a ten-year period, which is so much talked about, then those ten years had the lowest inflation. What I say is based on reality. We achieved this after a lot of hard work. We mobilized the entire government and made every effort to achieve this goal. Despite this, what does Modi say? Modi says this is just a trailer, I have to go further. I want to go very quickly, taking the country with me.

BENGALURU: FROM TECHNICAL HUB TO CITROEN HUB

Focusing on the regional aspirations of the BJP, Prime Minister Modi said the people of Karnataka regret electing the Congress.

Our public support has not diminished; in fact, it has increased. But, in such a short time, they still have unresolved issues, such as the post of chief minister. Although the CM was sworn in, it has not been established who he actually is. If you look at the law and order situation, riots and killings are taking place; the economic situation is in a state of total bankruptcy. The deputy CM is seeking votes for his brother so that he can become the chief minister. So everyone plays games. As far as the BJP is concerned, we work in team spirit even though my team was defeated.

Taking a dig at the state government's inability to quench Karnataka's thirst, PM Modi said: Look at Bengaluru, it has played an important role in improving India's reputation across the world. Bengaluru was once known as the technology hub and now, in no time, it has become an oil tanker hub. And oil companies also have a mafia culture. People long for water.

