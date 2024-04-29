Tory rebels want to oust Sunak if party suffers heavy losses in local elections

Rishi Sunak will face a challenge to his leadership if the Tories suffer heavy losses and lose leading mayors in Thursday's local elections, right-wing Tory rebels have claimed.

Most Conservative MPs believe the Prime Minister would survive even a terrible result on May 2, because there is no viable alternative and a general election is imminent.

There will be just a sullen bad mood everywhere, a former minister said.

James Cleverly, the interior minister, warned Tory rebels last Thursday that trying to remove Sunak would be a catastrophic idea and likened a putsch to jumping out of a plane without a parachute.

But a group of Tory MPs and former officials, including staunch supporters of ex-prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, said they would launch a last-ditch attempt to try to unseat Sunak.

Speaking anonymously, Tory rebels told the Financial Times that a plan had been drawn up to destabilize or oust Sunak once local election results in England and Wales were announced.

The rebels challenged Sunak with a five-point policy plan on Sunday, setting out proposals to end junior doctors' strikes with a more generous pay offer, introduce tougher migration measures and increase health spending. defense at 3 percent of gross domestic product. by 2027, toughen sentences for prolific offenders and reduce the social bill.

The plotters presented the 100-day plan as a blueprint for quick wins that could be adopted by Sunak's successor if the rebels manage to overthrow him.

The threat of an attempted coup has created a feverish atmosphere in Westminster with speculation that Sunak may soon set the date for a general election to ward off the danger.

The conspirators claim there is a crackdown to try to round up the 52 letters that are to be sent by Tory MPs to the Tories in order to trigger a vote of no confidence in Sunak.

Polls and focus groups that have been released show that nothing Rishi does matters, one conservative rebel said. It's not the policy, it's the messenger. People just don't like this guy.

Sunak repeatedly refused to rule out a July election in an interview with Sky on Sunday. I'm not going to do that, he said.

In comments referring to his earlier remark that an election in the second half of 2024 was his working hypothesis, he added: [Its] the same thing I've been saying all year.

A Downing Street aide insisted Sunak was still preparing for an election in the autumn, dismissing rumors of an early poll as utter nonsense spread by Labor troublemakers.

A right-wing Conservative MP, who denied being part of any plot, predicted that some party members would oppose Sunak after the local elections and rally around any potential alternative leader who could stem the outpouring of blood.

During the Easter break, colleagues spent more time on the floor, sitting in their seats, and better understood how bad the situation was, the MP said.

On Saturday, Dan Poulter, Conservative MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich and former minister, defected to Labor.

Many Tory MPs call any talk of a possible coup absurd, but they admit Sunak could face further infighting among Tories after the local elections.

Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher, local elections experts at the University of Plymouth, predicted the Conservatives could lose 500 of the nearly 900 council seats they are defending, which would be a serious setback.

Sunaks' allies are particularly focused on whether the party can win any of the high-profile city halls at stake – including London, the West Midlands and Tees Valley.

Sadiq Khan, Labor mayor of London, is expected to win a third term. But Andy Street, Conservative mayor of the West Midlands, and Lord Ben Houchen, Conservative mayor of Tees Valley, are locked in bitter battles with Labor.

Senior Tories believe Street and Houchen can prove the Tories can still win even though the party is behind Labor by around 20 percentage points or more in national opinion polls, which will give Sunak some leverage. respite.

The prime minister's team is doing its best to keep potentially mutinous MPs away from Westminster, where plots often rage in the corridors and bars of gothic palaces.

The May bank holiday begins on May 2 and the House of Commons will not resume until May 7. Even after that, MPs only expect a slight boost for the rest of the week, meaning some will stay away.

The idea of ​​Tory MPs replacing Sunak with a fourth leader in a single parliament, following Johnson and Truss – and just months before an election – is seen by most Tory MPs as unacceptable.

The lack of a viable alternative to Sunak is a problem facing the rebels, although some are presenting Commons leader Penny Mordaunt as a compromise candidate.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt has been mentioned as a potential candidate to lead the Conservatives. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Mordaunt, who is struggling to hold on to his Portsmouth North seat in the election, insists his name is often mentioned by people who want to harm him. The public is so fed up, she told her friends.

Sunak's allies insist the prime minister finally won royal assent for his Rwanda asylum bill, which underpins the government's strategy to curb illegal immigration, and that his pledge to increase defense spending showed that he was at the forefront and ready to fight.

He smartly warned conservative rebels not to fuel the psychodrama. He told a press lunch in Westminster: “We should have the discipline to stay focused on what we have achieved in government and what we plan to do next.

A former minister loyal to Sunak said: “There is no sense that there are enough crazy MPs to try to send the Tory party into the guaranteed death spiral that a leadership shake-up would bring brandishing the sword.

