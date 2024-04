Donald Trump is furious at being mocked by Biden and Colin Jost at WHCD

Donald Trump's reaction at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last night shows that the much-indicted ex-POTUS still sucks at being the butt of a joke.

Hours after President Joe Biden and Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost unleashed an arsenal of zingers at Trump from the head table at WHCD 2024, the presumptive GOP nominee took advantage of his Social Truth to fire back.

Of course, Trump bucked the consensus and said the Weekend Update co-host was “bombed” and the current occupant of the Oval Office was “an absolute disaster.” But Trump's post at 1:05 a.m. ET was much more succinct than usual and much lamer than previous rebuttals, and received a dismal number of likes – as you can see below:

Of course, it's worth pointing out that Trump never defied the WHCD during his troubled reign. It's also worth pointing out that many have speculated over the years that the taunts President Barack Obama leveled at Trump during the 2011 WHCD, while the Celebrity Apprentice host sat just feet away, prompted his run to success and its grievances, fueled by grievances. White House in 2016.

Or as Biden, 81, said last night in Trump, 77's Washington Hilton ballroom: “I'm a grown man running against a 6-year-old.” »

During the third and potentially final WHCD of his presidency, Biden took a number of well-timed jabs at “Sleepy Don” in his short but peppery remarks, as did Jost.

Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

“Let me see if I can sum up where this race is at right now,” the SNL actor joked after POTUS spoke, but one of many jabs at Trump in front of a powerful actor and a crowd of stars eating the material. “Republican presidential candidate has to pay half a billion in fines for bank fraud and is currently spending his days farting during a secret trial against a porn star and the race is tied?!”

The polls have basically been ramping up the 2024 Biden/Trump rematch for months, with occasional mishaps here and there for both candidates.

Returning to court April 29 for his secret trial in New York, Trump is fighting nearly 90 criminal charges and cases for mishandling classified documents, falsifying business records and trying to supercharge 2020 federal election efforts.

While Donald Trump was not at WHCD last night, his daughter-in-law and recently named RNC co-chair Lara Trump was — a fact that Jost did not overlook.

“There are so many incredible people here, Lara Trump is here tonight,” the comedian said at the start of his routine. “She recently released a cover of the song “I Won’t Back Down.” Hearing it, Tom Petty died again.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this to a member of the Trump family, but maybe stick to politics?”

