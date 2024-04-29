Politics
President Xi Jinping says he doesn't want a ragtag “street economy” in Beijing, even as China's youth unemployment rate hits a record high.
Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke out against have a “street stall economy” in Beijing last week.
China has cracked down on street vending for years, but some cities have recently eased restrictions.
Local governments have been trying to restart their economies since COVID-19 restrictions took effect in 2020.
Chinese President Xi Jinping does not agree with the revival of street stalls in Beijing, even in a record context.high youth employment rate in the country.
The Chinese leader made his position clear on May 14 when he spoke out against a “street economy” during a speech to Parliament. Xiongan New Area, a city south of Beijing that is being built to reduce congestion and pressure in the capital of 22 million people.
“The capital is primarily a political center and not a 'hodgepodge.' It cannot operate 'backstreet factories' and engage in 'street stall economy,'” Xi said, according to the Insider's translation of his speech, first reported by the state news agency. China.
Xi's comments in the past week have been rare. This is the first time he has spoken publicly against the local government's recent efforts to revive the economy through a “street economy.” CNN reported Thursday.
China's “street economy” refers to recent efforts by local governments to revive their regional economies and create jobs by promoting small-scale entrepreneurship. These efforts have been especially critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, when movement restrictions hit the economy hard.
These promotional efforts backed by former Premier Li Keqiang reversed the crackdown on street stalls for years before the pandemic, Nikkei reported in June 2020.
The movement gained new momentum after the closure of Zibo, a hitherto little-known town. flooded with tourists due to the demand for its small street food stalls with outdoor barbecue. In March, Zibo received 4.8 million more visitors than its local population of 4.7 million, Insider reported on May 2.
Major Chinese cities that have recently started allowing street vending include Beijing, the tech hub in the south of the country. Shenzhenand the north-central city of Lanzhou, according to local media.
It is unclear whether Beijing will reverse its recent measures to ease restrictions on street vending.
China's youth unemployment rate hits record high
Xi's opposition to “street economy” could undo local governments' efforts to boost the economy through small entrepreneurship, even if The youth unemployment rate in China reached a record high of 20.4% in April. This means that 11 million Chinese aged 16 to 24 are unemployed, according to CNN calculations on April 30.
There is such a shortage of job prospects that more than 7.7 million young people passed exams to secure 200,000 Chinese public sector jobs this year, considered “iron rice bowls” because of the stability and job security they bring, according to a report. CNBC analysis in March.
China's economic growth after confinement was disappointing after an initial push with April's industrial production and retail sales falling well short of analysts' expectations.
In April, China's industrial production rose 5.6% from a year ago, outpacing its 3.9% growth in March, according to official data. However, this figure remains well below the growth of 10.9% analysts polled by Reuters planned.
And while April retail sales jumped 18.4% from a year ago, which is also lower than the 21% predicted by analysts.
“China’s post-Covid recovery is quickly running out of steam,” estimate Nomura economists in a May 17 note consulted by Insider. Economists attribute this trend to low consumer and business investor confidence.
The Beijing municipal government did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.
Read the original article on Business Insider
|
