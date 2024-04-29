Jokowi Signs DKJ Law, Takes Effect After Presidential Decree on Transfer of Capital to IKN

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo officially signed Law (UU) Number 2 of 2024 concerning the provinces Jakarta Special Region (DKJ).

As reported in a copy of Law Number 2 of 2024 which was uploaded to the official website of the Secretariat of State, Monday (29/4/2024), the regulation was signed on April 25, 2024.

In Article 2 of the Regulation, it is explained that with the existence of Law Number 2 of 2024, the Jakarta Special Capital Region Province was transformed into the Jakarta Special Regional Province.

Later, the capital of the Jakarta Special Region will be determined by government regulation (PP).

Apart from this, it was also explained that the Jakarta Special Region province is an autonomous region at the provincial level.

The Jakarta Special Region province occupies a position as a center of the national economy and a global city.

As a center of the national economy and a global city, the Jakarta Special Region functions as a commercial center, a center of financial services and service activities as well as a center of national, regional and global business activities.

It was further explained that the provincial government of the Jakarta Special Region is headed by a governor assisted by a deputy governor elected directly through the election of regional heads and deputy regional heads.

Even though it was signed by the President and declared valid, Law Number 2 of 2024 will come into force when the Presidential Decree (Keppres) is issued regarding the transfer of the capital of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia from the Council special regional. Jakarta province to the capital of the archipelago (IKN).



