



JAKARTA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the failure of the United Nations Security Council (DK PBB) to produce a resolution on the crisis in the Gaza Strip, instead welcoming the decision of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC ). DK PBB is known to have voted twice on a draft resolution on the conflict in Gaza. In Monday's vote, the Russian resolution calling for an immediate, brief and complete ceasefire and an end to attacks on civilians failed because it was supported only by China, the United Arab Emirates, Gabon and Mozambique. Meanwhile, the United States, Britain, France and Japan refused. Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Ghana, Malta, Switzerland and Ecuador chose to abstain. In Wednesday's vote, Brazil's resolution calling for a humanitarian pause to provide assistance to millions of people in Gaza failed after being vetoed by the United States. Indeed, the draft resolution received the support of the majority of Democratic Kampuchea members of the UN (Albania, Brazil, China, Ecuador, France, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates) . Russia and Great Britain chose to abstain “The UN Security Council, which has lost all its functions, has once again failed in its responsibilities. Our efforts to ensure peace have been thwarted by measures such as sending aircraft carriers in the region, the cessation of aid to the Palestinian people and the massive punishment of Gazans,” President Erdogan wrote on Telegram, TASS reported on October 19. “Western countries, which do not abandon their commercial needs in terms of human rights and freedom, are taking other measures than fueling (the conflict),” he said, criticizing the coverage media of the “partial and face-to-face” conflict. in Gaza. On the other hand, President Erdogan thanked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for holding an extraordinary meeting in Jeddah. “The OIC directly demonstrates the determination of the Islamic world in the face of growing Israeli oppression, its solidarity with the Palestinian people and its support for the Palestinian cause. Since the first day of this crisis, which began on October 7 and risks spread throughout the region, we have made great efforts to resolve it,” President Erdogan said. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> In a statement issued after an extraordinary meeting in Saudi Arabia, the OIC called for an end to Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and a lifting of the siege of the Gaza Strip, reaffirming its support for Palestinian rights, cited by Anadolu. President Erdogan himself called the attack on Gaza hospitals “a verifiable attack, a crime against humanity and the equivalent of genocide against the people of Gaza.” It is known that the voting mechanism for UN DK resolutions requires at least nine votes to support, out of a total of 15 members of the council, without a veto from one of the permanent members of the council, namely the United States, China, Great Britain, France and Russia. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

